For many motorcyclists, Harley-Davidson is synonymous with freedom and the American dream. With more than a century of heritage under its belt, Harley-Davidson has become one of the most iconic motorcycle manufacturers the world has ever seen. Founded in 1903, 2023 will mark the MoCo’s 120th anniversary, and in true H-D fashion, the brand has a huge celebration in store for all its fans and patrons.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO