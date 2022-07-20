JV Renegades see winning streak end at Southern Lee

ROSports File Photo: Garret Mabe had an RBI double in Tuesday's loss to Southern Lee. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

SANFORD — A four-game winning streak came to an end for the junior varsity Richmond Renegade baseball team on Tuesday.

Continuing its busy final week of the season, the JV Renegades lost 6-3 on the road against Southern Lee. The game was called due to the time limit following five innings.

Richmond’s bats were cold until the final inning, trailing 6-0 after four complete frames. Registering just two hits, the JV Renegades stranded four total base runners.

Sam Thompson made the start for Richmond on the mound, giving up six runs (two earned) on four hits. He also added two strikeouts to his line.

Southern Lee took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI groundout back to Thompson, and added another run an inning later on an RBI triple.

The JV Renegades got just two runners on base through the first three innings, both via an error.

Southern Lee added three more runs in the bottom of the third. An error allowed two runs to score and a passed ball made it a 5-0 deficit for the JV Renegades.

The home team’s final run came in the bottom of the fourth, an RBI double to left field.

A late-game rally started for the JV Renegades in the fifth, as Brooks Calhoun, Jabari Douglas and Conner Phifer drew three straight walks to load the bases with no outs.

Jason Gainey got Richmond on the board when he grounded into a fielder’s choice. Scoring were Calhoun and Douglas, and Phifer was retired trying to advance to second.

Garret Mabe accounted for Richmond’s final run, barreling an RBI double to left field to plate Gainey.

A strikeout and a groundout ended the game. Preston Fann added Richmond’s only other hit earlier in the game, also a double.

The JV Renegades (8-3-1) will look to get back in the win column when they host Southern Lee on Wednesday. Play will begin at 4:30 p.m.