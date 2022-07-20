ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin warns natural-gas supply to Europe could fall further after a key pipeline restarts on Thursday

By Huileng Tan
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Getty Images
  • Putin warns natural-gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 could fall more due to equipment issues.
  • The pipeline is shut and due to come back online on Thursday after scheduled maintenance.
  • Russia has already cut gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 before the shutdown, citing an equipment hold-up due to sanctions.

