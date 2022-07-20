ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scandal Rock Band Cancels Rest of N. American Tour After 3 Members' COVID-19 Diagnosis

By Jul 19, 19:22
Anime News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBand cancels concerts in Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, Anaheim, Dallas. The official Twitter account for the band Scandal announced on Tuesday that it has canceled the remainder of its North American concert tour after band members Tomomi Ogawa, Mami Sasazaki, and Rina Suzuki all...

