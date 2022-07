SAFFORD – An account has been created on the fundraising site GoFundMe to assist a Safford family going through the trauma of dealing with the death of their young child. On Wednesday, July 13, 20-month-old Boden Stalder lost consciousness after falling into a canal and never woke. Now, a GoFundMe has been created to help the child’s parents.

