ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Games-Australia's athletes given little time to party in Birmingham

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

MELBOURNE, July 20 (Reuters) - Australia's athletes will have only 48 hours to let their hair down after finishing their events at the Commonwealth Games before having to pack their bags and leave their athlete villages as part of the team's strict COVID-19 protocols.

Officials on Wednesday said they had "agonised" over the policy but decided it was needed to minimise infection among the 700-strong cohort of athletes, coaches and support staff.

"This is designed to make sure that those that are still in the villages are those that are competing, and minimising the risk of those that might get want to go out and leave the village bringing infection back to the team," Commonwealth Games Australia CEO Craig Phillips told reporters.

The 48-hour period will be the only time athletes have a leave pass to mingle in public, with their movements otherwise confined to athlete villages, training and competition venues.

"The risk of, I suppose, picking up COVID in that time after their competition but before they depart and transmitting it to other people is deemed very low," said team chef de mission Petria Thomas.

"We're conscious that we really want our team members to be able to perform at their best but we also want them to have a positive experience and we felt that was something that we could allow given the low risk as advised by our COVID advisory group."

Around 5,000 athletes from 72 nations and territories are due to compete at Birmingham.

Athletes were subject to strict COVID protocols while in a "closed loop" at the Beijing Winter Olympics and also at last year's summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Australia topped the table with 80 gold medals at its home Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast four years ago, well clear of second-placed England with 45.

Thomas said the team did not want to talk about medal targets at Birmingham but "made no secret" that they wanted to finish top again.

"We know it won't be easy for this Games being up against England on their home turf, but I think all of our team is very committed and we've certainly been working hard to achieve that result."

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Semenya welcome at world champs, says Coe

Caster Semenya, who will make her first appearance in a world championships in five years when she competes in the women's 5000m in Eugene, has every right to be there, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said Tuesday. The South African last competed at a world championships in London in 2017 where she won her third 800m world crown.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Phillips
Daily Mail

Dina Asher-Smith reaches 200m final at World Athletics Championships but faces a tough battle to defend her title as Jamaican duo Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set the pace in semi-finals

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith faces a battle to retain her 200m title at the World Championships. Jamaica duo Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fired their warnings in Tuesday's semi-final in Eugene. Jackson's time of 21.68 seconds and Fraser-Pryce's run of 21.82 seconds set the tone. Asher-Smith ran a season's best...
SPORTS
The Independent

Matt Hudson-Smith eases into 400m final at World Athletics Championships

Matt Hudson-Smith cruised into the 400m final at the World Championships and declared he is ready to win.The European champion ran 44.38 seconds in the first semi-final at Hayward Field on Wednesday evening.Hudson-Smith finished behind the USA’s Michael Norman in his race and qualified second-fastest for Friday’s final in Eugene.“I can win this. I’ll get ready for the final. I had something left but I messed up big time on the last 50m, big time,” said the 27-year-old, who set the British record of 44.35 seconds on the same track in May.“I just went long, I started striding long and...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#England#Summer Olympics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Golf-Barefoot Korda saves par from water, one off Evian lead

July 21 (Reuters) - Former world number one Nelly Korda removed her shoes and socks and stood ankle-deep in water from where she scrambled to make par before finishing one shot off the first-round lead at the Amundi Evian Championship in France on Thursday.
GOLF
Reuters

Reuters

502K+
Followers
344K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy