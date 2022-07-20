ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exit from Taiwan lifts shares of French company Carrefour

Reuters
 2 days ago
PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - Shares in French food retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) rose 3% on Wednesday after it agreed to sell its remaining 60% stake in its Taiwan business, sparking hopes among some investors it could use the extra firepower to buy back shares.

The transaction, which values Carrefour Taiwan at an enterprise value of 2.0 billion euros, is set to be completed by mid-2023, the French company said in a statement. read more

"This is at a better price than originally speculated (which was 1.6 billion euros back in August 2021) given an estimated enterprise value of 2 billion (for 100% of the business)," wrote brokerage Jefferies.

"A mid-2023 completion should provide the firepower for another, sizeable share buyback. We estimate an earnings accretion in the mid single digit region," they added.

