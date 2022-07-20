ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Google expands its photo and canvas printing service to Europe and Canada

By Paul Sawers
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has offered printed photo books in the U.S. since 2017, a service that started rolling out in Europe the following year. And then in 2019, Google started offering photo prints and canvas prints in the U.S. Starting today, these two additional printing services are available to Google Photos users in...

techcrunch.com

