Premier League

Transfer news: City reject Neymar swap deal

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City turned down Paris St-Germain's offer of Brazil forward...

www.bbc.co.uk

SB Nation

Neymar Was Never Offered to Manchester City - Thankfully

Having signed Erling Haaland, Stefan Ortega Moreno and Kalvin Phillips over the summer, City have allowed Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to leave. Two more players to go through the revolving door could be the incoming Marc Cucurella from Brighton, while Oleksandr Zinchenko looks to be Arsenal bound. But one...
BBC

Czechs demolish pig farm on Nazi concentration camp for Roma

Demolition work is to start on Friday on a Czech pig farm built on the site of a Nazi-era concentration camp for Roma. It ends decades of often bitter dispute between the farm's owners, the government and Roma rights groups. Historians say 1,309 Roma citizens were interned at Lety in...
Yardbarker

Manager Erik ten Hag 'cannot wait' for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United

On June 11, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag somewhat defiantly declared that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was "not for sale" despite his absence from preseason activities. That absence was linked with an unspecified "family issue" amid rumors that Ronaldo wishes to leave Old Trafford this summer to sign for a team that will play in the upcoming season's UEFA Champions League competition.
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea near Jules Kounde deal plus Oleksandr Zinchenko confirmed by Arsenal

Manchester United’s pursuit of Frenkie De Jong rumbles on as the start of the Premier League season is approaching and there is still much to be decided in the transfer marketWhile Chelsea continue to hold out hope that they will this time hold off competition from Barcelona for one of their prime targets to boost Thomas Tuchel’s squad. Jules Kounde could become their second significant defensive upgrade after Kalidou Koulibaly to reload after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. The Sevilla star will cost in excess of £50m with Barcelona strongly linked to the France international and...
Yardbarker

Manchester City transfer target upset with club due to hefty asking price

Manchester City transfer target Marc Cucurella is reportedly disappointed with Brighton due to their hefty asking price. Brighton are reportedly demanding £50m for Cucurella, with Manchester City only willing to pay £30m, according to ESPN. Cucurella enjoyed an impressive season with Brighton, and after only joining last year,...
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United target Frenkie de Jong picks preferred clubs, Chelsea near Jules Kounde

Frenkie de Jong wants to stay at Barcelona but if he must leave then his preferred destination is not Manchester United, according to Sport, despite the huge lengths the United hierarchy are going to to sign Erik ten Hag’s primary target in this summer transfer window. Instead, it is reported the Dutch 25-year-old would only consider switches to either Bayern Munich or United’s Premier League rivals, Chelsea. This protracted deal looks like running right to transfer deadline day on 31 August.Meanwhile Chelsea have moved a step closer to signing the highly rated Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The Blues have...
SPORTbible

Liverpool Submitted Offer For Highly Rated £77M Forward

Liverpool made an offer to sign highly rated Swedish striker, Alexander Isak, earlier this year. It certainly hasn’t been a slow start to the transfer window for the reds, with the signatures of the exciting youngsters Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay already secured. Although both deals were smart bits...
FOX Sports

Dybala's signing steps up the ambitions for Mourinho's Roma

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho and Conference League champion Roma are stepping up their ambitions with the signing of former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. Three weeks after his contract expired at Juventus, the 28-year-old Argentina international agreed to a three-year deal at Roma, the capital club announced Wednesday.
Daily Mail

Juventus bag former Tottenham target Gleison Bremer from Torino for £45m to fill defensive void left by departures of Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini, with the Brazilian signing a five-year deal

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Gleison Bremer, who has joined the club from Serie A rivals Torino for a fee worth around £45million. The 25-year-old centre-back was one of the standout performers in Italy last season and had been attracting notable interest during the summer transfer window. Inter...
