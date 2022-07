The Tennessee men’s basketball program this week earned a Team Academic Excellence Award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The Vols, one of three SEC teams to be honored, had three players make the NABC Honors Court — juniors, seniors or graduate student-athletes who finished the 2021-22 school year with a 3.2 GPA or higher — while the team had a cumulative GPA of 3.28.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO