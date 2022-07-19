Articles written by Nicklaus Walter

The sneak peek has been an indispensable part of my photography business, providing clients with a few quick photos right after a shoot to "whet their appetite," so to speak. But is it a bad idea overall?. Photographer Sarah Petty believes so, and she lays out quite a few reasons...
Riley Clemmons and her family are no strangers to the Cullman community. Her dad Sam and mother, Shannon, graduated from Cullman High School, her Uncle Tim Clemmons is a well-known Cullman City School system music teacher and better known for the hit ‘Frog’ song, and her grandfather, Dr. Lowell Clemmons, practiced as an OB in Cullman for many years.
Prince Harry is reported to have completed his eagerly awaited autobiography, with the final manuscript said to have been already signed off by lawyers. Publisher Penguin Random House is aiming for the book to be out in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas Holidays, when it could be marketed as a gift.
We all have genres that we usually shoot, but sometimes, we want to dabble in photography outside our comfort zone. It is possible to start getting great photos in other areas without them becoming a full-time occupation or costing a fortune in the extra kit. Here's how to do that with wildlife photography.
Hi I am Robert C. Maxfield II from Dallas Texas USA. I have been photographing music since 1977 with Queen's News of the World Tour as my first show. I am looking to interact with other music photographers. Thanks!
At 175 g and the width of a human thumb, the Laowa 10mm f/4 pancake lens is seriously compact and light. But can something so small still deliver the kind of results you need from an ultrawide lens?. When I first saw the new Laowa 10mm f/4 pancake lens being...
Did you know that Canon introduced the world to eye control focus back in 1992? In this retrospective, I will discuss the Canon EOS A2E, the world’s first camera that allowed the user to select a focusing point by simply looking at it. The Canon EOS A2E (EOS 5...
This video is the second part (of three) of Smarter Everyday's in-depth tour of Kodak's film production line in Rochester, New York. In the first video, we saw how the base of the film is made out of pellets, as they're melted down and formed into uniform, thin, clear sheets.
For the July challenge, here is one of my first attempts at ICM (long before I'd heard the acronym), capturing street lights and moving car headlights. I've tried to replicate this type of image more recently, but haven't managed to get anything that works as well as this from 2006. It was a 3sec exposure, f/22 at ISO200.
The Canon EOS R3 was no slouch to begin with, with the ability to shoot 30 fps continuous bursts. With a new firmware update, however, Canon is blowing the doors off that speed with a new firmware update that allows the EOS R3 to shoot at a whopping 195 fps.
Do you have a Canon EOS R5? In that case, you’re probably aware of the overheating issues when filming. It isn’t of any concern if you’ll never use the video function. But what if an overheating warning occurs while photographing? I experienced that situation, and I have the solution.
Although upgrading your gear does not automatically make you a better photographer, modern mirrorless cameras like the Canon EOS R line can definitely open up new creative possibilities with their slew of great features and usability. When I upgraded to a Canon EOS R5 recently, I knew the camera would...
As I was unable to take my DSLR with me when visiting family in Oregon I challenged myself to use my smartphone in its place. The goal was to shoot as I would with my DSLR (thoughtful composition etc), and not to interfere with family time. Following are a variety...
