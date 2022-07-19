ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Articles written by Nicklaus Walter

By Nicklaus Walter
Fstoppers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have a lens in your collection that brings you joy every time you use it?...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

Are Sneak Peeks Hurting Your Photography Business?

The sneak peek has been an indispensable part of my photography business, providing clients with a few quick photos right after a shoot to "whet their appetite," so to speak. But is it a bad idea overall?. Photographer Sarah Petty believes so, and she lays out quite a few reasons...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Cullman Daily News

Singing Sensation With Ties To Cullman Makes Opry Debut

Riley Clemmons and her family are no strangers to the Cullman community. Her dad Sam and mother, Shannon, graduated from Cullman High School, her Uncle Tim Clemmons is a well-known Cullman City School system music teacher and better known for the hit ‘Frog’ song, and her grandfather, Dr. Lowell Clemmons, practiced as an OB in Cullman for many years.
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fstoppers

How to Capture Wildlife Photos: A Beginner's Guide

We all have genres that we usually shoot, but sometimes, we want to dabble in photography outside our comfort zone. It is possible to start getting great photos in other areas without them becoming a full-time occupation or costing a fortune in the extra kit. Here's how to do that with wildlife photography.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Fstoppers

The 30-Year-Old Canon Camera That Introduced Eye Control Focus

Did you know that Canon introduced the world to eye control focus back in 1992? In this retrospective, I will discuss the Canon EOS A2E, the world’s first camera that allowed the user to select a focusing point by simply looking at it. The Canon EOS A2E (EOS 5...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Kodak’s Magical Film Factory (Part Two of How Film Is Made)

This video is the second part (of three) of Smarter Everyday's in-depth tour of Kodak's film production line in Rochester, New York. In the first video, we saw how the base of the film is made out of pellets, as they're melted down and formed into uniform, thin, clear sheets.
ROCHESTER, NY
Fstoppers

Motion in the ocean... and on the streets

For the July challenge, here is one of my first attempts at ICM (long before I'd heard the acronym), capturing street lights and moving car headlights. I've tried to replicate this type of image more recently, but haven't managed to get anything that works as well as this from 2006. It was a 3sec exposure, f/22 at ISO200.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

The Canon EOS R3 Can Now Shoot an Incredible 195 FPS

The Canon EOS R3 was no slouch to begin with, with the ability to shoot 30 fps continuous bursts. With a new firmware update, however, Canon is blowing the doors off that speed with a new firmware update that allows the EOS R3 to shoot at a whopping 195 fps.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Overheating of the EOS R5 While Photographing and the Solution

Do you have a Canon EOS R5? In that case, you’re probably aware of the overheating issues when filming. It isn’t of any concern if you’ll never use the video function. But what if an overheating warning occurs while photographing? I experienced that situation, and I have the solution.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

7 Portrait Photography Tips and Settings for Canon EOS Mirrorless Cameras

Although upgrading your gear does not automatically make you a better photographer, modern mirrorless cameras like the Canon EOS R line can definitely open up new creative possibilities with their slew of great features and usability. When I upgraded to a Canon EOS R5 recently, I knew the camera would...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Vacation iPhone challenge

As I was unable to take my DSLR with me when visiting family in Oregon I challenged myself to use my smartphone in its place. The goal was to shoot as I would with my DSLR (thoughtful composition etc), and not to interfere with family time. Following are a variety...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy