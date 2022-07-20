July 20 public safety round-up

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County Sheriff's reports, Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

TVF&R run log

July 7

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Princeton Street, Meridian Street, Kramien Road, Page Drive, Worden Hill Road, Washington Street, Fourth Street, Fulton Street and Lincoln Street.

July 8

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Andrew Street, Brutscher Street, College Street, Fulton Street, Hoskins Street, Old Highway 99W, Sierra Vista Drive and Werth Boulevard.

TVF&R personnel responded to miscellaneous fire on Wayno Way, a commercial fire alarm on Washington Street and a residential fire alarm on Old Highway 99W.

July 9

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Williams Street, Oak Meadows Loop, Elliott Road, Villa Road, Hawthorne Loop, Zimri Drive, Third Street and Vermillion Street.

TVF&R personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on North Valley Road.

July 10

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Brutscher Street, 10th Street, College Street, Haworth Avenue, Ninth Street, Walnut Avenue in Dundee, Cedar Street, Williams Street and Hurley's Lane.

TVF&R personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Mountainview Drive.

July 11

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Oak Meadows Loop, Williams Street, North Street, Howard Street, Walnut Avenue in Dundee, College Street, Little Oak Street, Third Street, Hulet Lane, River Street, First Street, Center Street and James Court in Dundee.

TVF&R personnel responded to a residential fire on Levi Way and Creekside Lane.

July 12

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Oxford Street, Portland Road, Blaine Street, Brooke Drive, Elliott Road, Shepherd Road in Dundee, Douglas Avenue, Brooke Drive, Werth Boulevard, Williams Street, Butteville Road, Hulet Lane, Sarah Drive, Sunnycrest Road, Viewmont Drive, Center Street, River Street, Shady Lane in Dundee and Lincoln Street.

TVF&R personnel responded to a bark dust fire on Harrison Street, a miscellaneous fire on Highway 219, a commercial fire alarm on Douglas Avenue and a residential fire on Elliott Road.

July 13

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on College Street, Sheridan Street, College Street, Cedar Street, Ninth Steet Wildwood Road, Brooke Drive, Elliott Road, Deborah Road, Center Street, Werth Boulevard, Brutscher Street and Oxford Street.

TVF&R personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Sheridan Street and a miscellaneous fire on Wynooski Street.

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports

July 8

Jonathan Andrew Harper, 32, of Newberg, was arrested for unlawful possession of heroin. Bail was set at $10,000 and the case remains open.

July 11

Nelva Lee Johnson, 61, of Newberg, was arrested for violating a court stalking protection order. Bail was set at $5,000 and the case remains open.

July 13

Tayler Dean Lewis, 29, of Newberg, was arrested for probation violation. No bail was set and he received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

July 14

Matthew Michael Wilkes Jones, 40, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from Newberg Municipal Court. Bail was set at $10,000 and the case is pending.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

July 7-13

Ashley Marie Gilkey, 32, of Newberg, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state, third-degree theft and for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Julia Ann Berger-White, 55, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Jared Vern Hansen, 32, of Amity, was arrested for driving while suspended or revoked and failure to carry and present a license.

Luis Arturo Del Rio Orozco, 27, of Salem, was arrested for public indecency.

Shane Donovan Epping, 32, of Grand Ronde, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a criminal citation and possession of meth.

Jeffery Russell Dubois, 42, of Portland, was arrested for disorderly conduct, providing false information to a police officer and a warrant or citation.

Evan Patrick Karge, 36, of Seaside, was arrested on a warrant from another agency or state for failure to register as a sex offender, failure to carry and present a license, providing false information to police and identity theft.

John Elbert Anderson, 49, residence unknown, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Keith Allen Mark, 50, of Tualatin, was arrested for violating the conditions of probation, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

Kristina Rene Perry, 37, of Yamhill, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

Richard Arvid Drill, 52, of McMinnville, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Jonathan Andrew Harper, 32, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Celia Parra-Pacheco, 47, of Newberg, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended.

Ryan Allen Lindquist, 27, of Newberg, was arrested for third-degree theft.

Mark Lee Derosia, 49, residence unknown, was arrested for possession of meth.

Jami Renee Hermens, 36, of McMinnville, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Peter John Reisterer, 44, of Woodburn, was arrested for public indecency.

Kevin L. Heath, 50, of Dundee, was arrested for nonpayment of fines, restitutions and costs.

Shane William Cooper, 32, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to carry and present a license.

