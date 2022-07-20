ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

July 20 public safety round-up

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVbKe_0glssb6D00 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County Sheriff's reports, Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

TVF&R run log

July 7

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Princeton Street, Meridian Street, Kramien Road, Page Drive, Worden Hill Road, Washington Street, Fourth Street, Fulton Street and Lincoln Street.

July 8

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Andrew Street, Brutscher Street, College Street, Fulton Street, Hoskins Street, Old Highway 99W, Sierra Vista Drive and Werth Boulevard.

TVF&R personnel responded to miscellaneous fire on Wayno Way, a commercial fire alarm on Washington Street and a residential fire alarm on Old Highway 99W.

July 9

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Williams Street, Oak Meadows Loop, Elliott Road, Villa Road, Hawthorne Loop, Zimri Drive, Third Street and Vermillion Street.

TVF&R personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on North Valley Road.

July 10

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Brutscher Street, 10th Street, College Street, Haworth Avenue, Ninth Street, Walnut Avenue in Dundee, Cedar Street, Williams Street and Hurley's Lane.

TVF&R personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Mountainview Drive.

July 11

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Oak Meadows Loop, Williams Street, North Street, Howard Street, Walnut Avenue in Dundee, College Street, Little Oak Street, Third Street, Hulet Lane, River Street, First Street, Center Street and James Court in Dundee.

TVF&R personnel responded to a residential fire on Levi Way and Creekside Lane.

July 12

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Oxford Street, Portland Road, Blaine Street, Brooke Drive, Elliott Road, Shepherd Road in Dundee, Douglas Avenue, Brooke Drive, Werth Boulevard, Williams Street, Butteville Road, Hulet Lane, Sarah Drive, Sunnycrest Road, Viewmont Drive, Center Street, River Street, Shady Lane in Dundee and Lincoln Street.

TVF&R personnel responded to a bark dust fire on Harrison Street, a miscellaneous fire on Highway 219, a commercial fire alarm on Douglas Avenue and a residential fire on Elliott Road.

July 13

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on College Street, Sheridan Street, College Street, Cedar Street, Ninth Steet Wildwood Road, Brooke Drive, Elliott Road, Deborah Road, Center Street, Werth Boulevard, Brutscher Street and Oxford Street.

TVF&R personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Sheridan Street and a miscellaneous fire on Wynooski Street.

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports

July 8

Jonathan Andrew Harper, 32, of Newberg, was arrested for unlawful possession of heroin. Bail was set at $10,000 and the case remains open.

July 11

Nelva Lee Johnson, 61, of Newberg, was arrested for violating a court stalking protection order. Bail was set at $5,000 and the case remains open.

July 13

Tayler Dean Lewis, 29, of Newberg, was arrested for probation violation. No bail was set and he received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

July 14

Matthew Michael Wilkes Jones, 40, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from Newberg Municipal Court. Bail was set at $10,000 and the case is pending.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

July 7-13

Ashley Marie Gilkey, 32, of Newberg, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state, third-degree theft and for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Julia Ann Berger-White, 55, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Jared Vern Hansen, 32, of Amity, was arrested for driving while suspended or revoked and failure to carry and present a license.

Luis Arturo Del Rio Orozco, 27, of Salem, was arrested for public indecency.

Shane Donovan Epping, 32, of Grand Ronde, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a criminal citation and possession of meth.

Jeffery Russell Dubois, 42, of Portland, was arrested for disorderly conduct, providing false information to a police officer and a warrant or citation.

Evan Patrick Karge, 36, of Seaside, was arrested on a warrant from another agency or state for failure to register as a sex offender, failure to carry and present a license, providing false information to police and identity theft.

John Elbert Anderson, 49, residence unknown, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Keith Allen Mark, 50, of Tualatin, was arrested for violating the conditions of probation, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

Kristina Rene Perry, 37, of Yamhill, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

Richard Arvid Drill, 52, of McMinnville, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Jonathan Andrew Harper, 32, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Celia Parra-Pacheco, 47, of Newberg, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended.

Ryan Allen Lindquist, 27, of Newberg, was arrested for third-degree theft.

Mark Lee Derosia, 49, residence unknown, was arrested for possession of meth.

Jami Renee Hermens, 36, of McMinnville, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Peter John Reisterer, 44, of Woodburn, was arrested for public indecency.

Kevin L. Heath, 50, of Dundee, was arrested for nonpayment of fines, restitutions and costs.

Shane William Cooper, 32, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to carry and present a license.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lebanonlocalnews.com

Sweet Home police logs, July 11-18

10:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to non-injury crash in 48600 block Quartzville Rd. Vehicle totaled. Driver arranged own tow. Report taken. 3:12 p.m. – Caller reported dog in vehicle, Foster Dam/North River Dr. Sheriff’s Office responded, found dog tethered to outside of vehicle in sun. Owner, whose name was not listed, cited for unlawful tethering. Report taken.
SWEET HOME, OR
philomathnews.com

Three cars involved in Main Street crash Wednesday

A three-car crash that occurred early Wednesday afternoon resulted in no injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said Fire & Rescue was dispatched at 12:11 p.m. to the crash on Main Street just west of Landmark Drive. Saalsaa said a lot of fluid ended up on the ground from the incident and a cleanup was required. During the operation, officials had to close westbound Main Street for approximately 30 minutes.
PHILOMATH, OR
kptv.com

Missing woman found dead in Clackamas; investigation underway

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – A death investigation is underway in Clackamas after a missing woman was found dead Thursday. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra was found in a field near the 11200 block of Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. Investigators said...
CLACKAMAS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
Yamhill County, OR
Government
City
Woodburn, OR
City
Yamhill, OR
City
Mcminnville, OR
Newberg, OR
Government
City
Dundee, OR
City
Grand Ronde, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
County
Yamhill County, OR
KGW

Woman found shot to death in Salem car

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police launched an investigation on Thursday after discovering a woman shot to death inside of a vehicle early that morning. According to the Salem Police Department, patrol officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to a welfare check request in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Woman’s body found in vehicle in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman’s body was found in a vehicle parked in Salem on Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area after a 911 call and arrived at the scene in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast. Detectives were in the early stages of the...
SALEM, OR
oregontoday.net

Road Rage from the Coast, July 21

Investigators are updating the description of the suspect vehicle as well as releasing a third photo. The vehicle is believed to be a BMW 3 Series with a body style similar to a 2006. We are releasing the name of the victims in this case. The deceased male victim was identified as Dennis Gerard Anderson (45). The passenger in his car was identified as Brandy Dawn Goldsbury (46). Original release – On July 13, 2022, at approximately 9:00 P.M. OSP responded to Hwy 18 milepost 15 in Polk County to a report of a shooting. Preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a suspected road rage incident, in which the victim pulled over and stopped to let the suspect vehicle pass. The suspect vehicle stopped next to the victim, the victim got out of his car, and multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. The shots are reported to be fired by the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene. The victim was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was not injured. The passenger described the suspect vehicle and the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The description of the car is a black car with a round emblem on the hood. The description of the passenger in the suspect car was a younger male, less than 25 years old, medium complexion, and small in stature with short dark hair. Officers from multiple agencies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle. One individual matching the description was detained, interviewed, and eventually released. OSP Detectives are urging anyone with information about this case to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22177525. This is an ongoing investigation. OSP Detectives are being assisted by Detectives from the Polk County Major Crimes Team.
POLK COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Round Up#Washington Street#Williams Street#Center Street#Valley Fire#Yamhill County Sheriff#Fulton Street#Lincoln Street#Sierra Vista Drive#Oak Meadows Loop#Howa
KOIN 6 News

Body of missing Portland hiker found in Sandy River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities announced they have found the body of a Portland hiker who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 12. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, crews recovered the body of 53-year-old Christopher Smaka after a 911 caller reported seeing his body in the Sandy River.
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Street of Dreams showcase to open in Newberg, McMinnville

Wine Country Tour edition of the Street of Dreams tour starts July 23 this year.Residents of the Portland metro area and beyond searching for their next dream home can soon check out the latest trends in home design, home inspiration and home tech once again at the Street of Dreams. The NW Natural Street of Dreams is slated to occur in Yamhill County this year, adding a new wine country tour edition to the home showcase. A total of six exceptional wine country-inspired homes valued at more than $3 million each in Newberg and McMinnville are featured on this...
NEWBERG, OR
oregontoday.net

Linn Co. Drug Dealer Sentenced, July 22

EUGENE, Ore.—A Linn County, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today after he sold methamphetamine and a firearm to an undercover federal agent while on federal supervised release for a previous conviction. Roger Lee Bishop, 56, a resident of Sweet Home, Oregon, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release. According to court documents, in August 2019, law enforcement learned that Bishop, a convicted felon, was trafficking methamphetamine in Linn County and had access to firearms. On or about September 12, 2019, an undercover federal agent arranged to meet Mr. Bishop and an accomplice at a hotel in Corvallis, Oregon to purchase methamphetamine. Once Mr. Bishop entered the hotel room, he proceeded to sell approximately four ounces of methamphetamine to the agent. Following the drug sale, Bishop offered and sold a handgun to the agent for $150. On October 30, 2019, Bishop and his accomplice were arrested following a traffic stop as part of a joint local and federal law enforcement operation. On October 24, 2019, Bishop was charged by criminal complaint with distributing methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Later, on February 18, 2021, a federal grand jury in Eugene indicted Bishop on the same charges. On March 24, 2022, Bishop pleaded guilty to both charges. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) with assistance from the Philomath Police Department, the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (LINE), and the Sweet Home Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney William M. McLaren prosecuted the case. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Portland man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters

TOLEDO Wash. (KPTV) – A Portland man is being referred on charges of burglary and theft after he was caught with 26 stolen catalytic converters from a Toledo, Washington business. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded July 13 to reports of someone entering a business and stealing...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOIN 6 News

Prisoner jumps out of work crew van in Lebanon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A prisoner on a work crew jumped out of the transport van on its way back to Santiam Correctional Institute and remains on the loose at this time. Jay Boyd Marsh, who is imprisoned for the unauthorized use of a vehicle, was working on an ODOT crew when the van pulled up at a stop light at Berry and Main streets in Lebanon at 2:46 p.m., the Oregon Department of Corrections said.
LEBANON, OR
The Newberg Graphic

July 20 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. July 20 Vicente Zavala, 42, is wanted failure to appear (FTA) on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass. Joseph Allen Zerkel, 32, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary and second-degree theft. Shana Kelly Laree Zimmerman, 43,...
NEWBERG, OR
kptv.com

Woman dies in custody at Marion County Jail

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in custody at the Marion County Jail, Monday night. Jody Cunnington, age 36, was found unresponsive in her cell after an apparent medical emergency just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began CPR and called for an ambulance. Cunnington was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
509
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy