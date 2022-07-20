July 20 letters to the editor

The Newberg Graphic's readers weigh in on important issues of the day and more

Common sense no longer seems applicable

To the editor:

Last November, when driving from San Francisco to Angel's Camp, I found myself on a clogged freeway, six lanes full in each direction, and it struck me that Oregon can never build itself out of the land use disaster with which we have hobbled ourselves.

I can see the increasing congestion of traffic on Highway 99W between Newberg and Tigard and Interstate 5 between Wilsonville and Tualatin.

Our land use system was designed to preserve farms and forests, provide affordable housing and plan for efficient development, yet it mandates the continued expansion into what we wanted to preserve at ever increasing fees, approval times and construction costs.

You need a car to go almost anywhere and the effects of global warming from fossil fuels are daily news events. We are like the proverbial frog in the pot on the stove.

I grew up at the end of a 1.2-mile gravel road with three houses and frequent use by log trucks. Now, there are 10 houses on the same 10- to 12-foot-wide gravel road.

In Newberg, our city is requiring a 20-foot-wide asphalt driveway in a 25-foot non-buildable easement to serve two new houses next to a 16-foot-wide paved driveway in a 20-foot-wide easement that also serves two houses.

I describe engineering as the mathematical application of common sense, but common sense no longer seems applicable.

Leonard Rydell, Newberg