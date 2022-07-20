ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

July 20 letters to the editor

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faQBy_0glssVkj00 The Newberg Graphic's readers weigh in on important issues of the day and more

Common sense no longer seems applicable

To the editor:

Last November, when driving from San Francisco to Angel's Camp, I found myself on a clogged freeway, six lanes full in each direction, and it struck me that Oregon can never build itself out of the land use disaster with which we have hobbled ourselves.

I can see the increasing congestion of traffic on Highway 99W between Newberg and Tigard and Interstate 5 between Wilsonville and Tualatin.

Our land use system was designed to preserve farms and forests, provide affordable housing and plan for efficient development, yet it mandates the continued expansion into what we wanted to preserve at ever increasing fees, approval times and construction costs.

You need a car to go almost anywhere and the effects of global warming from fossil fuels are daily news events. We are like the proverbial frog in the pot on the stove.

I grew up at the end of a 1.2-mile gravel road with three houses and frequent use by log trucks. Now, there are 10 houses on the same 10- to 12-foot-wide gravel road.

In Newberg, our city is requiring a 20-foot-wide asphalt driveway in a 25-foot non-buildable easement to serve two new houses next to a 16-foot-wide paved driveway in a 20-foot-wide easement that also serves two houses.

I describe engineering as the mathematical application of common sense, but common sense no longer seems applicable.

Leonard Rydell, Newberg

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Newberg Graphic

Street of Dreams showcase to open in Newberg, McMinnville

Wine Country Tour edition of the Street of Dreams tour starts July 23 this year.Residents of the Portland metro area and beyond searching for their next dream home can soon check out the latest trends in home design, home inspiration and home tech once again at the Street of Dreams. The NW Natural Street of Dreams is slated to occur in Yamhill County this year, adding a new wine country tour edition to the home showcase. A total of six exceptional wine country-inspired homes valued at more than $3 million each in Newberg and McMinnville are featured on this...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Like 911 for emergencies, 988 provides support to those in crisis

National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launches this month, but Oregon counties have local resources too. On Saturday, July 16, the U.S. launched a National Suicide and crisis lifeline akin to the 911 Emergency line that has become a familiar standard in seeking help during emergencies. The new 988 number provides national support for those seeking help during emotional crisis.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Yamhill County gun ordinance struck down

Circuit Judge Ladd Wiles declares Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance null and void. A circuit court judge has struck down Yamhill County's controversial Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance (SASO), characterizing it is an affront to state law. The Oregon Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Yamhill County in October 2021 in...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

July 20 public safety round-up

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County Sheriff's reports, Newberg-Dundee Police Department logTVF&R run log July 7 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Princeton Street, Meridian Street, Kramien Road, Page Drive, Worden Hill Road, Washington Street, Fourth Street, Fulton Street and Lincoln Street. July 8 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Andrew Street, Brutscher Street, College Street, Fulton Street, Hoskins Street, Old Highway 99W, Sierra Vista Drive and Werth Boulevard. TVF&R personnel responded to miscellaneous fire on Wayno Way, a commercial fire alarm on Washington Street...
NEWBERG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
City
Wilsonville, OR
Newberg, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Tigard, OR
The Newberg Graphic

1935 Mercedes tops Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance

The prestigious regional classic car show returned to Pacific University after two years.After a two-year break, the Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance returned to the Pacific University campus on Sunday, July 17. "It's great to be back," said Phil Hutchinson, who has been showing off his 1909 Pope Harford on the Pacific University campus for more than two decades. The car, which was purchased new by his great-grandfather, always attracts a crowd, and this year was no different. This year's show, the first since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, featured nearly 300 entries, coming from as far away...
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader backs Betsy Johnson for governor

Ousted Clackamas County lawmaker often has been at odds with his own party, which backs Democrat Tina Kotek for governor. U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Oregon, has endorsed Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat and now unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor in the November general election. Schrader, a Clackamas County resident who has had a contentious relationship with the Democratic Party for years, was ousted by challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the May primary election. He will leave office at the end of 2022. "I have been deeply committed in my public service to getting things done and I believe to do that...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

And they're off! (Well, actually parked)

The annual Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance hosts 300 classic and modified cars today, with a focus on British cars Some of the car owners on the campus of Pacific University on Sunday, July 17, wrote big checks to take possession of the prized automobiles they are showing. Others, like Stephen Radford, have put countless hours of elbow grease into their vehicles. Radford, of Troutdale, inherited his father's 1959 Triumph TR3A in 2001. The British sports car, which his dad had bought in the 1980s, looked more like a candidate for the scrapyard than an entry in one of the most...
TROUTDALE, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Tree-ravaging beetle threatens Oregon ecosystems

The emerald ash borer was spotted in Forest Grove, Oregon Department of Forestry officials say.The trees are dying, and the fish could be next. An invasive beetle — the emerald ash borer — has arrived in Forest Grove with a lethal reputation, at least as it concerns native ash trees. While local entomologists and foresters have anticipated this day, there is little to do to prevent a loss of tree canopy and habitat that could have devastating consequences for broader ecosystems. Last month's discovery of the ash borer in Forest Grove was the first time the invasive insect has been...
FOREST GROVE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Land Use#Common Sense#San Francisco#Angel S Camp#Tualatin
The Newberg Graphic

July 20 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. July 20 Vicente Zavala, 42, is wanted failure to appear (FTA) on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass. Joseph Allen Zerkel, 32, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary and second-degree theft. Shana Kelly Laree Zimmerman, 43,...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg sign code update designed to increase freedom of expression

Political language removed; number of personal flags, signs permitted increases to two. Just before the nation's birthday, the Newberg City Council expanded residents' rights to freedom of expression. On June 21, the council voted unanimously to approve a measure that updated the portable sign code, increasing the number of temporary flags and signs residents can display on their property from one to two and eliminating political language from the code. Previously, the city allowed residents to display two additional flags or signs — on top of the one year-round sign flag or sign — during election season. While...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

July 13 community briefs

Newberg native earns prestigious academic designation at a Florida universityPalmer named to dean's list at FIT Newberg native Joshua Palmer has been named to the dean's list at the Florida Institute of Technology for the spring semester. To earn the distinction, Palmer and other students must complete a minimum of 12 graded credits with a semester grade-point average of at least 3.4. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Oregon Supreme Court Justice Nelson nominated to federal bench

Justice Adrienne C. Nelson would be the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. District Court for Oregon.President Joe Biden has nominated Oregon Supreme Court Justice Adrienne C. Nelson to serve as a federal judge. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Nelson, 55, would be the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. District Court for Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown appointed Nelson to be an associate justice on Oregon's high court in 2018, making her the first Black judge to serve on the court — or any court of appeal in the state. Before that, Nelson was a...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Newberg Graphic

Blood drive honors Deputy Mike Trotter

St. Paul man's family and sheriff's office hosting a blood drive to honor the deputyThe Washington County Sheriff's Office and the family of Deputy Mike Trotter, who was injured in a deadly April 27 crash in Beaverton, are hosting a blood drive in his honor through August. Trotter, a St. Paul resident, suffered life-threatening injuries on April 27, when an 18-year-old allegedly ran a red light and crashed into the driver's side of Trotter's patrol vehicle. Two Southridge High School students died in the crash and three other teens were hospitalized — including the driver, who faces charges of...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Two intertubers injured after accident at Rogers Landing

TVFR and sheriff's deputies respond to the popular marine park on Monday after the accidentTwo men in their early 20s were hospitalized after a boating accident on Monday in Newberg. Both men were left with serious injuries — one of them life-threatening — and were taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland for treatment. Shortly before 4 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to Rogers Landing on a report that a boat ran over two people in inner tubes. "The boat was actually towing the two inner tubers behind them and they ended up turning in one direction...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Man involved in boating accident succumbs to his injuries

The 20-year-old Brooks resident died Thursday from injuries sustained when the boat towing him and a friend ran over them (Editor's note: This story contains updated information) A 20-yeard-old Brooks resident succumbed Thursday to injuries he sustained when the boat towing him and a friend near Rogers Landing ran over them. A release from the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office declined to release the identity of the man, nor the juvenile that was also injured in the incident. "The investigation of the incident is not yet complete, but the operator of the boat at the time of the incident is...
BROOKS, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Ukraine tensions underscore air combat training in Oregon

The training is meant to teach pilots from different branches of the U.S. military how to work together in combat situations. Hornets and Eagles will battle for control of the skies over Oregon the next two weeks. An Oregon National Guard statement issued Monday said air-to-air mock dogfights to train pilots will feature the F-15C Eagle interceptors of the Oregon Air National Guard's 123rd Fighter Squadron and the F/A-18E Super Hornets of Navy's Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-192. The "dissimilar air combat training" exercises began Monday and will run through Friday before taking a weekend break and resuming next week. The...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg council fills vacant position

Peggy Kilburg will serve as District 2 councilor through the end of the year and perhaps beyondThe Newberg City Council is whole once again. On June 21, after interviews with four applicants, the council appointed Peggy Kilburg to complete the term of Julia Martinez Plancarte as District 2 councilor. Martinez Plancarte, who resigned in late March, was appointed in February 2020 to finish the four-year term of office of Elizabeth Curtis Gemeroy, whose term was due to end in December of this year. With Kilburg's appointment the council returns to full strength, including Mayor Rick Rogers, council president Elise Yarnell...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg named one of nation's best small towns for food

Newberg jumps seventh to fourth on USA Today's 10Best list for small town cuisine. Newberg is in the national news again — but this time for its delicious food. For the second year in a row, Newberg has made USA Today's 2022 10Best list for Best Small Town Food Scene, ranking in fourth place, a jump from seventh place in 2021.
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg's last grange survives, but needs members and volunteers

Open to all, Fernwood Grange 770 prioritizes community service; undergoes extensive rehabilitation. Nestled to the side of Springbrook Road is a modest, aging white building. On a normal day, a few cars dot the gravel driveway, some occupying the ADA parking spots, some spilled over onto the tall grass. Muffled laughter can be heard on the inside, the sound of old friends reuniting for hot coffee and to tell stories.
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
509
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy