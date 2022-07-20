Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe voted in as next president
COLOMBO, July 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be the country's next president until 2024, a parliament vote count showed on Wednesday.
Russia is China's top oil supplier for 2nd month, Saudi volumes tumble - data, article with image
July 20, 2022 · 7:40 AM UTC
Russia held its spot as China's top oil supplier for a second month in June as Chinese buyers cashed in on lower-priced supplies, slashing more costly shipments from Saudi Arabia, data showed on Wednesday.
