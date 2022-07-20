ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Yamhill County gun ordinance struck down

By Gary Allen
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 2 days ago

Circuit Judge Ladd Wiles declares Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance null and void

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jj7e_0glsrtmG00

A circuit court judge has struck down Yamhill County's controversial Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance (SASO), characterizing it is an affront to state law.

The Oregon Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Yamhill County in October 2021 in response to the Board of Commissioners' adoption of the ordinance, claiming that the state is the last word on gun laws.

"A Yamhill County judge this morning ruled that the county cannot nullify gun laws within county borders," Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said on Twitter. "This is a big win for gun safety in the county and the state."

Ordinance 913, adopted by the commission in April 2021 and patterned after ordinances adopted in other counties, barred county employees from enforcing or using county resources to enforce gun laws originating from the state or any other "extraterritorial" agency outside the county, as well as any statute relating to firearms.

The lawsuit sought judicial review (rather than a trial) in Yamhill and Harney counties, essentially asking judges to strike down or invalidate the ordinances and affirm that the state alone has the power to enact and enforce gun laws. The lawsuit also asked the courts to nullify the tenet in the ordinances that makes county employees who enforce state gun laws liable to prosecution or private lawsuits.

On July 8, the state saw its arguments affirmed.

"The ordinance is declared void in its entirety," Yamhill County Circuit Judge Ladd Wiles said, adding "I'm telling you, it's unconstitutional.

Mary Starrett, who authored the ordinance with fellow commissioner Lindsay Berschauer and outside counsel, said she wasn't surprised by the ruling.

"Not unexpected, considering the judicial bias in Oregon is the rule rather than the expectation," she said in an email. "Factor in an attorney general who set her sights on Yamhill County the minute our ordinance passed. The state's relentless citizen disarmament agenda (except for violent criminals, that is) played out in Yamhill County court last week."

Berschauer characterized the decision as an indicator of Wiles' political leanings.

"I am fully aware that judicial bias exists in Oregon," she said in an email. "In fact, many judges are appointed by politicians in power. (Rosenblum) has made her political views about Second Amendment rights known, and the fact that the state targeted Yamhill County's SASO proves a political agenda is at work here. There are up to 16 other SASOs (Second Amendment preservation ordinances) and resolutions that currently exist statewide in other counties and have been on the books for years. Yet, the AG decided to come after ours. It was purposeful and political."

Berschauer claimed that the "uproar" over the Legislature's 2021 passage of Senate Bill 554, which established storage requirements for gun owners and restricted holders of concealed handgun licenses' entrance to some public buildings, served to "create felons out of otherwise lawfully abiding firearm owners and carriers (and) has them nervous that other counties will follow our lead."

The commissioners voted 2-1 to pass its Ordinance 913 in April 2021. It took effect the following June and its lone opponent on the commission, Casey Kulla, said he expected it would be challenged eventually.

"It has been clear all along that the county ordinance was illegal," Kulla said in an email. "Our county attorneys argued that when the outside attorney presented this ordinance to us, and our district attorney and sheriff argued that when they were asked. The illegality was never in doubt."

The county could appeal Wiles' decision to a higher court but has yet to take action in that direction.

"We are having discussions about it," Berschauer said. "At the very least the state cannot tell us how to spend money and where resources have to be allocated and that may be where this conversation goes in the future."

Kulla was steadfast in his distaste for appealing the decision.

"Spending our county attorneys' time and spending money on the outside attorney has to stop," he said. "The Board of Commissioners has not discussed an appeal, but I will argue strongly against appealing.

"Your tax dollars and my tax dollars have been used to challenge gun safety laws, seemingly as part of a long-running challenge to any restrictions on guns from a misguided perspective on the U.S. and Oregon constitutions. … It needs to end. Yamhill County residents should not be part of the gun lobby's attempts to rewrite history and our constitution. Our rights to life and liberty should take priority."

Comments / 13

Comments / 13

lon
2d ago

So the ordinance is unconstitutional, but gun restrictions are not. Sounds like the judge needs to read the second amendment, especially the part that's says, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed. But hey, liberals pick and choose what laws they want to follow and enforce.

Reply
20
michael stephens
1d ago

the county ordinance is an attempt to restore constitutional rights violated by the State. Although the county doesn't have the power to make it's own gun laws, the State's infringement of our 2nd Amendment rights is also OBVIOUSLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL.

Reply(1)
9
Diana Lynn Braddock
1d ago

Kulla, hopefully will be voted out if he won't stand up for our gun rights. Kulla needs to read the US constitution. Shall not infringe means what it says.!!! This needs appealed to the top!!!

Reply
10
#Guns#Legislature#Lawsuits#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Local#Politics Courts#Circuit
The Newberg Graphic

Initiative would bar city from creating homeless housing without voter approval

Volunteers are circulating a petition in response to a church's plans and after a hearing on 'car camping' (Editor's note: This story contains new information) An initiative petition is being circulated throughout Newberg that would forbid the city from establishing or supporting creation of housing for homeless folks without a vote of the people and bars such facilities from proximity to schools. "Question: Shall the (city) charter be amended to limit city support of temporary housing near schools or without a public vote," the ballot title, approved by the city in June, reads. The authors of the initiative are Newberg...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

July 20 letters to the editor

The Newberg Graphic's readers weigh in on important issues of the day and moreCommon sense no longer seems applicable To the editor: Last November, when driving from San Francisco to Angel's Camp, I found myself on a clogged freeway, six lanes full in each direction, and it struck me that Oregon can never build itself out of the land use disaster with which we have hobbled ourselves. I can see the increasing congestion of traffic on Highway 99W between Newberg and Tigard and Interstate 5 between Wilsonville and Tualatin. Our land use system was designed to preserve farms and forests,...
NEWBERG, OR
