Golf tourney will raise funds for Newberg Toy & Joy

Annual TVF&R event is set for Sept. 18 at Chehalem Glenn Golf Course in Newberg.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Volunteer Association will hold its annual Newberg Toy & Joy Scramble on Sept. 18 at Chehalem Glenn Golf Course in Newberg.

The 19th annual event -- held in a four-person scramble format -- is a fundraiser that allows the department to carry on a Christmas tradition begun by the Newberg Fire Department nearly a century ago.

"For 91 years, Newberg firefighters and their families have bought, wrapped and given toys to children in need," a release from the department said. "Despite the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, we provided gifts to 195 families and 498 kids who may not have otherwise had gifts to open."

And the effort shows no signs of abating as the years go by.

"Every year the need grows," the release said. "Without the generosity of our sponsors, golfers and community donations, Toy & Joy would not be possible."

The means by which to sponsor the effort are numerous and named after fire apparatus. Those wishing to contribute a "Brush Truck" sponsorship pay $300 and get advertising on a tee or green on the course. Those choosing the "Rescue Truck" sponsorship for $750 get the tee or green advertising and the fee for entering a team in the tourney. "Pumper Truck" sponsors get the same, but kick in $1,000. "Ladder Truck" sponsors get the teams fees and the choice of tee/green or beverage cart advertising.

Teams that wish to compete but not be sponsors pay $400, while individuals fork over $100 and will be assigned to a team. The fees include a cart, range balls, lunch and awards. Those who donate a new toy to the event get two beverage tickets as well.

To register, visit tvfr.com or call Lt. Andy Willette at 503-259-1500 or email him at golf@tvfr.com.

"All proceeds from the event stay in Newberg and ensure that children throughout the community will have a gift during the holiday season," TVFR Public Affairs Manager Stefan Myers said. "It's a great event and even better cause."