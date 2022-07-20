ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

July 20 outstanding warrants

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 2 days ago
Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

July 20

Vicente Zavala, 42, is wanted failure to appear (FTA) on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.

Joseph Allen Zerkel, 32, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Shana Kelly Laree Zimmerman, 43, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance (PCS).

Steven Craig Abbott, 47, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

Jose Manuel Acevedo Lemus, 49, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.

Jerry Lee Adams, 26, is wanted on an FTA for contempt of court.

Tabitha Marie Adams, 38, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree theft — computer crimes.

John Paul Adamski, 41, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

Lexi Rose Adelson, 26, is wanted on a warrant for theft of services and for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Carson Mitchel Adkins, 27, is wanted on an FTA for interfering with a police officer and second-degree criminal trespass.

Timothy John Adkins, 70, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and criminal driving while suspended.

Zane Alexander Adlum, 34, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Miguel Ramirez Aguilar, 41, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

Abelardo Aguilera, 47, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

Cheyenne Swan Akin, 27, is wanted on a warrant for third-degree theft.

Gonzalo Alba Galvan, 45, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Raymundo Alcantara Escobar, 28, is wanted on an FTA for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Rafael Aldrete Garcia, 46, is wanted on a probation violation for third-degree sexual abuse.

Joshua Davis Alderson, 48, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree theft and PCS.

Matthew Ryan Alexander, 38, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII and second-degree criminal mischief.

Allison Destiny Rosal, 24, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for PCS.

James Ira Almeda, 31, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and reckless driving.

Marisol Anamaria Alvarez, 40, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree burglary, second- and third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

James Wayne Magley, 53, is wanted on an FTA for criminal driving while suspended and failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Jose Guadalupe Elias Luna, 21, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

Jamin Lewis Harris, 40, is wanted on a warrant for failure to comply and contempt.

Kerri Ann Girard, 45, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII and driving while suspended.

KOMO News

Man arrested after stealing more than 25 catalytic converters from one business

CHEHALIS, Wash. — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a Portland, Oregon man who stole nearly 30 catalytic converters in one night. LCSO deputies were called to a business in the 100 block of Mulford Road last Wednesday for a theft. Security footage there showed a suspect cut catalytic converters off 26 new trucks early in the morning.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Police: Man arrested after stealing car, escaping police in Sandy River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly stealing a Lake Oswego resident’s car and other belongings, Lake Oswego Police Department announced. Authorities identified the man as 47-year-old Charles Flonzel Thomas of Portland who faces several charges including second-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a...
oregontoday.net

Road Rage from the Coast, July 21

Investigators are updating the description of the suspect vehicle as well as releasing a third photo. The vehicle is believed to be a BMW 3 Series with a body style similar to a 2006. We are releasing the name of the victims in this case. The deceased male victim was identified as Dennis Gerard Anderson (45). The passenger in his car was identified as Brandy Dawn Goldsbury (46). Original release – On July 13, 2022, at approximately 9:00 P.M. OSP responded to Hwy 18 milepost 15 in Polk County to a report of a shooting. Preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a suspected road rage incident, in which the victim pulled over and stopped to let the suspect vehicle pass. The suspect vehicle stopped next to the victim, the victim got out of his car, and multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. The shots are reported to be fired by the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene. The victim was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was not injured. The passenger described the suspect vehicle and the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The description of the car is a black car with a round emblem on the hood. The description of the passenger in the suspect car was a younger male, less than 25 years old, medium complexion, and small in stature with short dark hair. Officers from multiple agencies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle. One individual matching the description was detained, interviewed, and eventually released. OSP Detectives are urging anyone with information about this case to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22177525. This is an ongoing investigation. OSP Detectives are being assisted by Detectives from the Polk County Major Crimes Team.
POLK COUNTY, OR
Yamhill County gun ordinance struck down

Circuit Judge Ladd Wiles declares Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance null and void. A circuit court judge has struck down Yamhill County's controversial Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance (SASO), characterizing it is an affront to state law. The Oregon Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Yamhill County in October 2021 in...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
