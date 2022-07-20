July 20 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

July 20

Vicente Zavala, 42, is wanted failure to appear (FTA) on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.

Joseph Allen Zerkel, 32, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Shana Kelly Laree Zimmerman, 43, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance (PCS).

Steven Craig Abbott, 47, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

Jose Manuel Acevedo Lemus, 49, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.

Jerry Lee Adams, 26, is wanted on an FTA for contempt of court.

Tabitha Marie Adams, 38, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree theft — computer crimes.

John Paul Adamski, 41, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

Lexi Rose Adelson, 26, is wanted on a warrant for theft of services and for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Carson Mitchel Adkins, 27, is wanted on an FTA for interfering with a police officer and second-degree criminal trespass.

Timothy John Adkins, 70, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and criminal driving while suspended.

Zane Alexander Adlum, 34, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Miguel Ramirez Aguilar, 41, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

Abelardo Aguilera, 47, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

Cheyenne Swan Akin, 27, is wanted on a warrant for third-degree theft.

Gonzalo Alba Galvan, 45, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Raymundo Alcantara Escobar, 28, is wanted on an FTA for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Rafael Aldrete Garcia, 46, is wanted on a probation violation for third-degree sexual abuse.

Joshua Davis Alderson, 48, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree theft and PCS.

Matthew Ryan Alexander, 38, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII and second-degree criminal mischief.

Allison Destiny Rosal, 24, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for PCS.

James Ira Almeda, 31, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and reckless driving.

Marisol Anamaria Alvarez, 40, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree burglary, second- and third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

James Wayne Magley, 53, is wanted on an FTA for criminal driving while suspended and failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Jose Guadalupe Elias Luna, 21, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

Jamin Lewis Harris, 40, is wanted on a warrant for failure to comply and contempt.

Kerri Ann Girard, 45, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII and driving while suspended.

