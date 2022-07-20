ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

MKM Partners Assumes Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (MGY) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

MKM Partners analyst Leo Mariani assumes coverage on Magnolia Oil...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Spikes 754 Points Despite IBM, J&J Earnings Slumps

Stocks shot higher out of the gate Tuesday – and never looked back. Despite a mixed batch of corporate earnings reports and lackluster housing data, today's rally was broad-based, with all 11 sectors gaining ground. Communication services (+3.6%) led the way, with Netflix (NFLX, +5.6%) a notable advancer ahead of tonight's Q2 earnings release.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Oil Stocks You Can Buy Today

Devon Energy led the industry's shift toward oil-fueled variable dividend payments. Pioneer Natural Resources offers a monster yield these days. Diamondback Energy is returning even more cash to shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

MicroStrategy, Tesla, Block faced a $5 billion hit on their Bitcoin bet in Q2

Tesla, MicroStrategy and Block owned about 85% of Bitcoin held by public companies, currently numbering 27 according to data by CoinGecko. The three companies faced paper losses of up to $5 billion as Bitcoin price fell to $18,700 in June. Tesla sold 75% if its bitcoins in Q2. MicroStrategy, Tesla...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Magnolia Oil Gas Corp
Benzinga

Home Depot Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Home Depot. Looking at options history for Home Depot HD we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Price Analysis July-22: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Polygon

This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Polygon. Ethereum had a fantastic rally after mid-July, increasing by 37.4% in the past seven days and since July 13th by over 60%, making it the best performer on our list. This is starting to make market participants wonder if the bear market is over, considering ETH is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. While some speculate ETH already found its bottom, it is still too early to call it.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Reuters

Wall Street closes higher boosted by strong Tesla earnings

July 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday boosted by a late-afternoon rally and gains in heavyweight growth stocks, including Tesla. The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.4% to lead the gains while the S&P 500 closed at its highest level since June 9. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
insideevs.com

Tesla Dumped 75 Percent Of Its Bitcoin Holdings For $936 Million

Tesla's Q2 2022 Shareholder Deck includes an interesting disclosure regarding the offloading of the majority of the company's Bitcoin holdings. More specifically, the EV maker announced it sold almost 75% of the Bitcoin it had. "As of the end of Q2, we have converted approximately 75% of our Bitcoin purchases...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower; Verizon, Twitter Earnings in Focus

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Thursday after the Nasdaq Composite jumped around 1.4% the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, Twitter, Inc. TWTR and American Express Company AXP. The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for July will be released...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin traders eye levels to hold as ‘decision time’ looms for BTC price

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered above $23,000 on July 22 as attention increasingly focused on the upcoming weekly close. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD finding renewed strength after briefly dipping toward $22,000. The pair traded in a critical zone for bulls on the day, with the 50-day and...
MARKETS
Benzinga

South Plains Financial's Earnings: A Preview

South Plains Financial SPFI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-07-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that South Plains Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49. South Plains Financial bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kiplinger

5 Gold Stocks Worth Their Weight

It's been a tough stretch for gold, and by proxy, gold stocks. Gold has traditionally been considered a safe haven for investors in times of recession as it provides an effective hedge against inflation. Prices in the U.S. are rising at their fastest pace in 40 years, and the Federal Reserve is aggressively hiking interest rates to counter the red-hot inflation.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla reveals it sold three-quarters of its Bitcoin holdings

Tesla revealed in its Q2 2022 Shareholder’s Deck that it converted “approximately 75%” of its Bitcoin holdings into fiat currency, which is government-issued but not backed by any commodity. “As of the end of Q2, we have converted approximately 75% of our Bitcoin purchases into fiat currency,”...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

YPF YPF - P/E: 5.23. Shell has reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.4, which has increased by 44.58% compared to Q4, which was 1.66. YPF's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.64, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.0. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.0%, which has increased by 0.47% from 0.53% in the previous quarter.
STOCKS
coinquora.com

Bitcoin Price Could See $20,000 After ECB Rate Hike Announcement

Bitcoin price slipped below $23,000 reportedly in response to the ECB interest rate hike by 0.5% for the first time in a decade. The bank expressed concerns of inflation and high consumer prices and decided to transition from zero interest rate to 0.5%. Bitcoin price is in control of bears,...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy