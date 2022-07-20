MKM Partners Assumes Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (MGY) at Buy

This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Polygon. Ethereum had a fantastic rally after mid-July, increasing by 37.4% in the past seven days and since July 13th by over 60%, making it the best performer on our list. This is starting to make market participants wonder if the bear market is over, considering ETH is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. While some speculate ETH already found its bottom, it is still too early to call it.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 11 HOURS AGO