Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Copiah by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Walthall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Walthall Counties through 445 PM CDT At 358 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Dexter, or 10 miles southwest of Kokomo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tylertown, Varnado and Dexter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

WALTHALL COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO