Adams County, MS

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Copiah by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in...

Special Weather Statement issued for Catahoula, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Catahoula; Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Catahoula and southwestern Franklin Parishes through 500 PM CDT At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Enterprise, or 15 miles southwest of Winnsboro, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Enterprise around 430 PM CDT. Sherwood and Rosefield around 440 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
Special Weather Statement issued for Morehouse, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Morehouse; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Morehouse and northwestern Richland Parishes through 430 PM CDT At 355 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Start. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Morehouse and northwestern Richland Parishes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
Special Weather Statement issued for Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Walthall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Walthall Counties through 445 PM CDT At 358 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Dexter, or 10 miles southwest of Kokomo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tylertown, Varnado and Dexter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
WALTHALL COUNTY, MS

