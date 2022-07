BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were lower Monday after a retreat on Wall Street, as investors awaited the next steps by the Federal Reserve in its quest to tamp down inflation. U.S. futures were nearly unchanged, while oil prices fell nearly $1 a barrel. Investors are awaiting next moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise its key interest rate again on Wednesday as it strives to beat back inflation. European shares opened mostly lower, with the DAX in Germany down 0.3% at 13,219.67. The CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1% lower, to 6,213.17, while Britain’s FTSE 100 also lost 0.1%, to 7,269.58.

