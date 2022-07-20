Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bolivar, Carroll, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Catahoula; Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Catahoula and southwestern Franklin Parishes through 500 PM CDT At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Enterprise, or 15 miles southwest of Winnsboro, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Enterprise around 430 PM CDT. Sherwood and Rosefield around 440 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CATAHOULA PARISH, LA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO