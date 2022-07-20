ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catahoula Parish, LA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Tensas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catahoula, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Catahoula; Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Catahoula and southwestern Franklin Parishes through 500 PM CDT At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Enterprise, or 15 miles southwest of Winnsboro, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Enterprise around 430 PM CDT. Sherwood and Rosefield around 440 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Ouachita A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Ouachita Parish through 500 PM CDT At 402 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Start, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroe, Claiborne, West Monroe, Swartz, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Richwood, Sterlington, Drew, Fondale, Fairbanks, Perryville, Bosco, Loch Lomon, Millhaven, Cheniere, Pine Grove, Luna, Guthrie and Deshard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Morehouse, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Morehouse; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Morehouse and northwestern Richland Parishes through 430 PM CDT At 355 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Start. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Morehouse and northwestern Richland Parishes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA

