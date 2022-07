British music icons Duran Duran will headline the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Returning to the city where their four-decade career began, Duran Duran will be the finale to the ceremony’s concert. The city’s multi-Grammy winning Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath and saxophonist Soweto Kinch will lead a dream sequence, “Hear my Voice,” based on the title track from 2020 film “The Trial of the Chicago Seven,” reimagined by Birmingham-born RnB vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambimi. The event will be under the musical direction of rapper, artist and educator Joshua ‘RTKal’ Holness and the artistic director for the opening ceremony is theater producer Iqbal Khan.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO