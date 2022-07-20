BACK IN TIME - 1912: Traveling salesman rolls his vehicle

1997: Oregon Star Party offers its 10th anniversary event up at Big Summit Ranger District

110 years ago

July 18, 1912

Mr. Wooley, traveling salesman for Marshall-Wells Hardware Co. and a companion, met with a serious accident while motoring Monday. The car was going at a lively clip when it seemed to get beyond the control of the driver or else the steering contraption got out of alignment, for all at once the car began to wobble and then turned square around and turned over on its side. One wheel was smashed, axles were badly wrenched and other damage done. The occupants crawled out from underneath the wreckage unhurt. It will keep the garage employed several days to repair the damage.

75 years ago

July 17, 1947

An all-time travel record for one day was set on July 4 when 2,328 cars and 8,519 visitors entered Crater Lake National Park. The previous record established on July 4, 1941, was exceeded by 117 cars and 34 people.

A three-day travel record was also set for the holiday period when 5,827 cars and 20,760 visitors entered the park on the 4, 5, and 6 of July. The previous three-day record of 5,111 cars and 18,985 visitors was set on July 4, 5, and 6 of 1941.

All park entrance roads are now open, clear of snow and dry, although snowbanks up to 20 feet high lie on either side of the roadway.

50 years ago

July 20, 1972 A pair of golden eagles successfully reared two eaglets in a juniper tree nest, which had been threatened by a road construction project in eastern Oregon, reports Douglas McVean, wildlife biologist for the Bureau of Land Management's Prineville District.

The eagle family left the nest in late June. It had been discovered in April during inspection of a proposed rock quarry site on BLM land near Hampton. To protect the eagles, initiation of planned work on U. S. Highway 20 was postponed until an alternate quarry site was located by officials of the Oregon State Highway Division, the Bureau of Land Management and the road contractor, Robert Coates of Bend.

McVean said that it is unusual for eagles to nest in juniper trees. The tree the Hampton pair chose had sparse branches and was partly dead.

25 years ago

July 17, 1997

The Oregon Star Party announces its 10th annual stargazing camping party.

The public is invited to join the party Thursday, Aug. 28, through Saturday, Aug. 30, for stargazing, Astro-imaging and solar viewing.

The camping site is in Crook County, Ochoco National Forest, Big Summit Ranger District. Located northeast of Bend and Prineville, Indian Prairie has a panoramic horizon.

Some of the largest amateur telescopes in the Pacific Northwest will be available for public use viewing. The stargazers will be able to view the Milky Way and watch the stars come to life in the black sky.

Not only will the campers search the skies, but daily activities are planned. Daytime activities include door prizes, a swap meet, day hikes, car trips, bike riding and guest speakers. Additionally, campers will be able to solar view through an H-alpha filter. Food services and vendors will also be a part of the Oregon Star under-the-stars talks, CCD Astro-imaging and other observing opportunities.

