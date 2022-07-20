Heat Advisory on tap for Thursday

Thursday will be hotter with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices reaching 105°, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue heat advisories from 11 am to 8 pm. A disturbance brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the late-afternoon/early evening hours on Thursday, mainly east of I-95. Temperatures remain in the mid-90s through the weekend and it will feel like the triple digits. Shower and storm chances increase early next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 105. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 99.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.