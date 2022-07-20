ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edward Snowden Says Singling Out TikTok For China Link 'Entirely The Wrong Move'

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 2 days ago
Edward Snowden says singling out ByteDance-owned TikTok just because of its links to China is “entirely the wrong move.”

What Happened: Snowden made his comments on Twitter on Tuesday and said instead of banning a company or a country, the practice of privacy violation should be banned.

“Make the systematic and exploitative collection of people's private details unlawful. Under *any* flag,” said the former computer security consultant.

Why It Matters: Snowden shared a blog post by Malwarebytes Labs’ senior content writer Jovi Umawing, which touched on Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr calling on Apple Inc AAPL and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG subsidiary Google to ban TikTok from their stores.

Carr termed TikTok an "unacceptable national security risk" and sought compliance from the two U.S. tech giants.

This month, TikTok said China-based employees can access data of users in the United States under certain circumstances, however, subject to what it called “robust cybersecurity controls and authorization approval protocols” overseen by its US-based security team.

Related
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Snowden
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bytedance#Https T Co Ydpdbmshgc#Apple Inc Aapl#Alphabet Inc Googl Goog
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
