The Triple Crown World Series takes place this summer in the Roaring Fork Valley, giving guests and locals the opportunity to watch the best of youth baseball. Headquartered in Snowmass, the Triple Crown World Series is a Valley-wide sporting event, featuring youth baseball games (9D2, 11D2, 12D2, 14D2) with regional and national attendees. Opening ceremonies take place in Snowmass, with spectator opportunities available throughout the week! Play takes place on fields in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Basalt, Snowmass Village, and Aspen.

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO