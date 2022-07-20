Triple Crown World Series

This summer season, the Snowmass Free Concert Series celebrates 30 years of live music! This local’s favorite, long standing summer tradition, returns to Fanny Hill every Thursday evening at 6:30pm, June 16-August 25. The weekly outdoor series features genres including soul, pop, funk, rock & roll, country, bluegrass, and folk, with special nods to Fanny Hill concert’s past. Grab dinner before or pack a picnic and check out our new shipping container bars. Check back for full concert line-up, we can’t wait to celebrate summer with you on Fanny Hill!
