Snowmass Village, CO

Triple Crown World Series

 2 days ago

The Triple Crown World Series takes place this summer in the Roaring Fork Valley, giving guests and locals...

The Denver Gazette

Dillon Reservoir drowning victim was Lewis-Palmer and Colorado College graduate, described as an all-around 'star'

A 25-year-old man whose body was recovered from Dillon Reservoir after a weekend paddleboarding accident is remembered as a tireless worker and social justice advocate. The Summit County Coroner's Office on Monday identified Miguel Mendez, a graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School and Colorado College, as the victim of the accident. Mendez was reportedly separated from his board during a microburst storm on Saturday. Rescue crews found his body later that day.
DILLON, CO
tosv.com

Summer Free Concert Series

This summer season, the Snowmass Free Concert Series celebrates 30 years of live music! This local’s favorite, long standing summer tradition, returns to Fanny Hill every Thursday evening at 6:30pm, June 16-August 25. The weekly outdoor series features genres including soul, pop, funk, rock & roll, country, bluegrass, and folk, with special nods to Fanny Hill concert’s past. Grab dinner before or pack a picnic and check out our new shipping container bars. Check back for full concert line-up, we can’t wait to celebrate summer with you on Fanny Hill!
SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO
