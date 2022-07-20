ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

HISTORY: Widowed pioneer serves as nurse for early doctors

By Steve Lent
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 2 days ago

Julia McDaniel worked for five doctors and often nursed patients in her own home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nt6nj_0glsnuET00

Julia Elvira Cornett was born on Jan. 30, 1862, in Independence, Virginia. Her parents had slaves prior to the Civil War but freed them. They moved to Kentucky and her father taught school. While living in Kentucky, Julia met James Lee McDaniel. They had a brief courtship and were married in June 1880. James was born on June 9, 1861, in Missouri. After their marriage, they moved to Springfield, Missouri.

They had nine children with two dying in infancy. James died unexpectedly on Dec. 18, 1901. Although some of her children were grown, she was now solely responsible for raising her children. Julia's brother, George McIntire Cornett, had come to Oregon and settled near Prineville in 1882. He had become a successful stagecoach owner and a prosperous businessman. He convinced Julia and her daughters to come to Prineville, and he would find work for them.

They left Springfield by train in March 1902 and headed west. Two of her daughters decided to return to Missouri when they reached Chicago. It took seven days and seven nights to arrive at the rail terminal at Shaniko. It was a very tiring journey, but more was to come.

Early the next morning, the stage left for Prineville. The 75-mile ride took three days. It was spring, and the wagon road was muddy, and Julia and the girls had to walk when they came to mud-covered hills. After their arrival in Prineville, her brother assisted in finding work for Julia and the girls. Julia soon bought a house in Prineville. Julia and her daughters managed to pay expenses by washing, sewing, ironing, quilting, nursing and taking on boarders. Julia nursed with many of the early doctors in Prineville including Drs. Hyde, Rosenberg, Belknap, Edwards and later Dr. Adkisson. Since there was not a hospital, she often nursed patients in her own home.

Some of her daughters married local men and had families. She was very well respected in the community for her nursing skills and her neighborly ways. In her later years, her brother's large house on First Street became the Prineville General Hospital. Julia lived on until Nov. 6, 1945, when she passed away. She is buried in Juniper Haven Cemetery in Prineville.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DHS searching for 2 missing girls, 13 months and 7 weeks, who disappeared from Bend with parents

Two young girls, ages 7 weeks and 13 months, have disappeared from Bend with their father and mother and may be at risk, the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division said Thursday, asking the public for help as they search for the children to assess their safety. The post Oregon DHS searching for 2 missing girls, 13 months and 7 weeks, who disappeared from Bend with parents appeared first on KTVZ.
The Madras Pioneer

Two children missing, believed to be at risk

Nova Millsap, 13-months, and Artimay Millsap, 7-weeks, are missing from Bend. Nova Millsap, 13-months, and Artimay Millsap, 7-weeks, went missing with their father, Charles Millsap and their mother, Kayla Spills from Bend on July 7. The Oregon Department of Human Services , Child Welfare Division believes that Nova and Artimay may be at risk and is searching for them to assess their safety.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Missouri State
City
Springfield, OR
City
Prineville, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Adult wolf, 5 pups spotted together on Oregon trail camera

A wildlife trail camera in the Upper Deschutes wildlife management area caught an image of a wolf and five wolf pups roaming earlier this month. That’s part of the reason the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is now designating a new Area of Known Wolf Activity (AKWA) for that area in Klamath and Deschutes counties.
The Madras Pioneer

Churches open cooling shelter to escape scorching heat

Faith Based Network locates a six-day cooling center at Juniper Community Church As temperatures are expected to rise to life-threatening levels next week, the Faith Based Network of Jefferson County churches has snapped into action. Forecasters predict temperatures as high as 108 degrees next week, the kind of heat that causes heat exhaustion and heat stroke. People without homes can escape the heat at the Juniper Community Church, 976 South Adams, Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. while the extreme heat lasts. People suffering in their homes without air conditioning can find safety at the shelter as...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Skills#Community Journalism#Marriages
The Madras Pioneer

Foley Butte Ranch sells for $27 million

The Stafford family sold the 30,655 acre property to Nuveen Natural Capital. The Stafford Family has sold the 30,655-acre Foley Butte Ranch for $27 million to Nuveen Natural Capital, a land-focused asset management platform. Michael, Milton, Mark and Samuel Stafford purchased the property north of Prineville in 2014 for $18.5...
PRINEVILLE, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon wildlife officials kill cougar in Deschutes County

Before law enforcement intervened, two residents tried to shoot the cougar themselves, according to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The shooters reportedly told police that earlier in the day they saw the large cat kill a deer, and then the cougar behaved aggressively toward them, so they started shooting. They missed the animal, and one of the bullets struck a nearby house, the release states.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Pioneer makes mark as rancher, elected leader

Claude Clifton Dunham Served as county commissioner, was widely known in Prineville. Claude Clifton Dunham was born near Springfield, Oregon on April 29, 1880. His parents were Amos and Eliza Churchill Dunham. The Dunham family moved to old Crook County in 1884, when Claude was 4 years old. His father purchased the George and William Thompson ranch on Hay Creek. William Thompson was prominent in the Prineville Vigilantes. Claude attended his early school years at the Hay Creek School, not far from his parents' ranch.
PRINEVILLE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Science
KTVZ News Channel 21

Drugged driving suspect crashes into rocks, goes airborne in Deschutes River Woods, knocks out power to 1,700

A drugged driver left Baker Road in Deschutes River Woods Wednesday afternoon and her SUV struck a rock outcropping and went airborne, toppling power lines and knocking out power to about 1,700 residents while sparking a grass fire and later trying to run away from the hospital, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Drugged driving suspect crashes into rocks, goes airborne in Deschutes River Woods, knocks out power to 1,700 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Bend Oregon man arrested for fentanyl trafficking after throwing pills from moving vehicle

Terrebonne, Or(Release from Central Oregon Drug Enforcement)-On July 15, 2022, at approximately 4:00 AM, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team concluded a short-term investigation with the arrest of Michael Quinn Hollibaugh, age 41, of Bend, Oregon. During a concurrent investigation, drug Agents identified Hollibaugh as a fentanyl trafficker in the...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend man cited in Mayfield Pond fatal shooting

Detectives have identified and cited a Bend man who they say is a person of interest in the fatal shooting at Mayfield Pond east of Bend late last month. Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of negligent wounding of another and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The case is in the hands of the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, which will look at whether there will be additional charges.
BEND, OR
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Bend, OR, has a knack for converting tourists to residents, thanks to the allure of the snow-capped Cascade Mountains and the Deschutes River that rambles through downtown. In addition to all the outdoor amenities that range from mild to wild, Bend gets accolades for being one of the best places to live in the U.S. because of its top-notch schools and health care facilities. It’s no secret that business in Bend is booming, thanks to a sizeable entrepreneurial community and unparalleled quality of life. The region is expected to add jobs – lots of them – and is known for a collaborative workplace culture. Great beer, an urban trail system, a love for dogs and eco-friendly values bring neighbors together in Bend. Your family will love living in Bend, too, thanks to its year-round activities, short commutes and affordable cost of living.
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Fire threatens residences on Crooked River Ranch

Multiple crews bring fire under control before any structures were damaged. Multiple passersby called 9-1-1 to report a brush fire on Crooked River Ranch Tuesday, July 19. Crews arrived at the fire in the 12600 block of Southwest Cinder Drive at 3:21 p.m. Upon their arrival, the fire was burning grass, brush and juniper trees but spread to threaten several residences between Southwest Cinder Drive and Southwest Peninsula Drive.
CROOKED RIVER RANCH, OR
The Madras Pioneer

County explodes with potential new housing

Developers scramble to build a dozen new housing projects before demand evaporates. As housing prices across the country skyrocket, and people in Madras search for more housing options, many developers are capitalizing. "As the rest of Central Oregon gets more and more expensive, people are looking to be out of...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

'Magic mushrooms' up for debate in Jefferson County

County Commission, Madras, Culver and Metolius may put the psilocybin issue to voters The Federal Drug Administration calls psilocybin a breakthrough treatment for depression and anxiety. Opponents say the psychedelic mushrooms bring yet another intoxicant into a community already fraught with addiction. So the debate begins, or rather, the debate continues. In 2020, Oregonians voted in favor of allowing psilocybin manufacturing and treatment centers, 56% in favor, 44% against. Jefferson County voters, however, voted the opposite, 59% against, 41% in favor. County commissioners decided Wednesday, July 13, to give voters here the opportunity to exclude psilocybin...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
387
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy