HISTORY: Widowed pioneer serves as nurse for early doctors

Julia Elvira Cornett was born on Jan. 30, 1862, in Independence, Virginia. Her parents had slaves prior to the Civil War but freed them. They moved to Kentucky and her father taught school. While living in Kentucky, Julia met James Lee McDaniel. They had a brief courtship and were married in June 1880. James was born on June 9, 1861, in Missouri. After their marriage, they moved to Springfield, Missouri.

They had nine children with two dying in infancy. James died unexpectedly on Dec. 18, 1901. Although some of her children were grown, she was now solely responsible for raising her children. Julia's brother, George McIntire Cornett, had come to Oregon and settled near Prineville in 1882. He had become a successful stagecoach owner and a prosperous businessman. He convinced Julia and her daughters to come to Prineville, and he would find work for them.

They left Springfield by train in March 1902 and headed west. Two of her daughters decided to return to Missouri when they reached Chicago. It took seven days and seven nights to arrive at the rail terminal at Shaniko. It was a very tiring journey, but more was to come.

Early the next morning, the stage left for Prineville. The 75-mile ride took three days. It was spring, and the wagon road was muddy, and Julia and the girls had to walk when they came to mud-covered hills. After their arrival in Prineville, her brother assisted in finding work for Julia and the girls. Julia soon bought a house in Prineville. Julia and her daughters managed to pay expenses by washing, sewing, ironing, quilting, nursing and taking on boarders. Julia nursed with many of the early doctors in Prineville including Drs. Hyde, Rosenberg, Belknap, Edwards and later Dr. Adkisson. Since there was not a hospital, she often nursed patients in her own home.

Some of her daughters married local men and had families. She was very well respected in the community for her nursing skills and her neighborly ways. In her later years, her brother's large house on First Street became the Prineville General Hospital. Julia lived on until Nov. 6, 1945, when she passed away. She is buried in Juniper Haven Cemetery in Prineville.

