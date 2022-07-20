ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

County loans NUID $200,000 for study

By Pat Kruis
The Madras Pioneer
 2 days ago

Irrigation district launches economic study to demonstrate need for pumping station

With the drought and environmental releases draining the Wickiup Reservoir, North Unit Irrigation District needs an additional source of water for Jefferson County Farmers. The district wants to build a pumping station at Lake Billy Chinook, but to do that, they need $400 million.

To get $400 million they need to apply for federal grants. For federal grants they need an economic study demonstrating the importance of water in agriculture and the economic importance of agriculture in Jefferson County. "For whatever reason, this information is not accessible," said Mike Britton, NUID executive manager.

When he managed irrigation districts in California, Britton said that information was at his fingertips. Now the district needs to hire economists to pull those numbers together. That's going to cost $200,000. Last December, Oregon legislators designated $17.1 million in drought relief for Jefferson County. Of that money, $1 million was earmarked for drought resiliency. Britton says the Oregon Water Enhancement Board hasn't yet decided how to distribute that money. "We can't wait for the state to decide when and how that money will come," Britton told Jefferson County Commissioners.

Commissioners authorized the loan with the assurance NUID would pay the money back once OWEB released the drought relief funds. A pumping station would supplement the water farmers already draw from Wickiup. "It can provide a sustainable, reliable source of water that can provide more certainty to our water users," said Britton. Drawing water from Lake Billy Chinook satisfies environmental interests because it allows more water to stay instream for aquatic habitat until the water gets to the lake. A pumping station at the lake eliminates the need for a pumping station in Crooked River.

The Bureau of Reclamation built the Wickiup Reservoir in the 1940s for $8 million, more than $150 million in today's dollars. NUID farmers are still paying for Wickiup and its improvements.

The approximate price tag for the Lake Billy Chinook pumping station comes to $400 million, with annual operating costs of $5-6 million, more than the current NUID annual budget. The NUID estimates farmers will benefit $4-6 million a year from the increased supply and improved crop yields.

The district needs economists to verify their estimates and convince the people who administer federal grants that a Lake Billy Chinook pumping station deserves their investment.

Madras, OR
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

