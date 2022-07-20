Looking Back: Flying Saucers appear over Jefferson County in 1947

Community prepares to buy Metolius Flouring Mill in 1922, New senior living facility planned in 1997

100 YEARS AGO

July 20, 1922

According to H.M. Seethoff, who was in Madras Monday afternoon for a sort time, farmers in the Metolius and Culver neighborhoods are signifying a readiness to invest in the new corporation which is being formed to purchase the Metolius Flouring Mills, now owned and operated by the Portland Flouring Mills Company of Portland, with Clifton Richmond as manager.

With his father and brothers Mr. Seethoff built the mill originally and later sold it to the Portland company. Mr. Seethoff having managed the mill both for his relatives and the Portland Flouring mills practically since it was first placed in operation. Mr. Seethoff resigned as manager a couple of weeks ago to head the new organization.

Under present conditions local people are paying freight on wheat to Portland and return plus an additional price over "cost" for their cereals, etc. No flour is being made at Metolius and all four used of these brands in Central Oregon is shipped in.

With the completion of the local organization and the Metolius Mill in operation prices will be preceptibly lowered and all users of mill products in Central Oregon will be benefitted.

Owing to the financial condition of the Portland flouring Mills a very close price has been set to the local people, permitting them to buy the plant at the same figure it was sold to the Portland company before the higher prices of the war period and the figure practically twenty thousand dollars less than the plant could be constructed for.

The enterprise appears to be one of exceptional merit, deserving of the support and assistance of all Central Oregon people especially the farmers.

Patterson barn fire

When Miss Bernice Ramsey, on duty at the local phone exchange, received a call and rang the fire bell last Friday evening at 5 o'clock the Madras volunteer fire department got its first action in more than two years.

The barn owned by J.B. Patterson on the banks of Willow Creek near the highway in the northern part of town, fire evidently started by small boys experimenting with matches, was entirely destroyed. It was valued at about $150, with its contents and no insurance was carried.

Nearby houses were prevented from burning by the firemen by the use of the chemical fire extinguishers.

75 YEARS AGO

July 17, 1947

For the third time in the past two weeks residents of Jefferson County have seen the "flying saucers." M.L. Flood, Carl Chase and Walter May, engaged in preparing land for irrigation four and a half miles north of Madras, reported that they saw one of the flying objects, round in shape and "going north fast", at 11 a.m. Monday.

The first report of the celestial wanderers came from Mrs. Alan Hunt, wife of the Jefferson County Agent, who was attracted to objects circling high in the sky. Last week J.S. Wright, superintendent of the Morrison-Knudsen Construction Co., engaged here on the north Unit of the Deschutes project siphon at the west edge of Madras, reported that he saw a "saucer" flying from the northwest toward the southeast. Wright was formerly engaged on the Hanford, Washington and Oakridge, Tenn. Atom bomb projects.

Rainfall

Rainfall of an approximate third of an inch, falling here Thursday afternoon in less than 15 minutes caused no damage other than for erosion of lands neighboring to the city and several flooded basements. The heaviest precipitation of an electrical storm that was general over Central Oregon struck at the west edge of Madras and continued thence in about a two-mile swath across the county to the east. Roads, ranchers reported, were badly washed in the eastern part of the county.

The downpour of rain missed the county's great grainfields to the north of Madras on Agency Plains, where only about one quarter of an inch of rain prevailed. Ranchers with late spring wheat declare this precipitation was of substantial benefit. The general rains over pasture lands, heavier in eastern Jefferson County, were welcomed by stock raisers.

Record Frog Croaking

The highlight sequel to the heavy rainfall in Madras occurred Thursday night when choruses of frogs in the lowlands along Willow Creek kept householders of the west part of town awake. Not a peep had been heard from the frogs since the showers of early spring. The Thursday rain, however, aroused them to a volume of croaking declared by old-timer residents to set a record for all time.

50 YEARS AGO

July 20, 1972

The General Adjustment Bureau has retained a law firm to investigate the original design and construction of Madras High School, which was heavily damaged I na fire February 21.

The General Adjustment Bureau, an agency which coordinates and adjusts claims against insurance companies, is adjusting the MHS fire damage claims.

The engagement of the law firm was revealed Monday evening at a board meeting of Jefferson County School District No. 509-J. The board interrupted other business to go into executive session. Richard Gessford, architect who is working with the district in restoring the damaged school, told the board in the closed session of the action of the bureau, Gessford said he had no knowledge that legal action beyond retaining the law firm had been undertaken by the GAB. He declined also to say whether the GAB had said there were irregularities in design or construction.

Kendall and West, Portland area architects, designed the MHS building. DeGree Construction Co., Bend, built it. Bill Dahlien was district superintendent at the time of construction.

25 YEARS AGO

July 23, 1997

Housing options for senior citizens will triple when two proposed assisted living complexes begin construction in Madras this fall.

Randy Arnett, owner of The Heights Assisted Living Center in Redmond, plans to break ground in late August for a similar center in Madras.

The $3 million, 47-unit complex will be located on three-and-a-half acres along Oak Street, between Aspen Court and Willow Creek Apartments.

Like the Redmond complex, which opened in February 1995, Arnett said the local one, called Madras Heights, will be "a really deluxe, nice project."

Madras Heights will have two stories, and offer one-bedroom, as well as studio apartments. Each will have its own kitchenette with sink, refrigerator, and microwave.

Central dining will also serve three meals a day, there will be housekeeping, an activities program, and 24-hour nursing care as needed.

The main gathering room will overlook the city of Madras and have views of Mt. Jefferson and other peaks.

Arnett decided to locate in Madras because, "I think there is a real need that's not being met and Madras is really growing."

He said he is hoping for a March 1, 1998 opening date for the complex.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.