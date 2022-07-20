ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

Looking Back: Flying Saucers appear over Jefferson County in 1947

By Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 2 days ago

Community prepares to buy Metolius Flouring Mill in 1922, New senior living facility planned in 1997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLzx4_0glsnqhZ00

100 YEARS AGO

July 20, 1922

According to H.M. Seethoff, who was in Madras Monday afternoon for a sort time, farmers in the Metolius and Culver neighborhoods are signifying a readiness to invest in the new corporation which is being formed to purchase the Metolius Flouring Mills, now owned and operated by the Portland Flouring Mills Company of Portland, with Clifton Richmond as manager.

With his father and brothers Mr. Seethoff built the mill originally and later sold it to the Portland company. Mr. Seethoff having managed the mill both for his relatives and the Portland Flouring mills practically since it was first placed in operation. Mr. Seethoff resigned as manager a couple of weeks ago to head the new organization.

Under present conditions local people are paying freight on wheat to Portland and return plus an additional price over "cost" for their cereals, etc. No flour is being made at Metolius and all four used of these brands in Central Oregon is shipped in.

With the completion of the local organization and the Metolius Mill in operation prices will be preceptibly lowered and all users of mill products in Central Oregon will be benefitted.

Owing to the financial condition of the Portland flouring Mills a very close price has been set to the local people, permitting them to buy the plant at the same figure it was sold to the Portland company before the higher prices of the war period and the figure practically twenty thousand dollars less than the plant could be constructed for.

The enterprise appears to be one of exceptional merit, deserving of the support and assistance of all Central Oregon people especially the farmers.

Patterson barn fire

When Miss Bernice Ramsey, on duty at the local phone exchange, received a call and rang the fire bell last Friday evening at 5 o'clock the Madras volunteer fire department got its first action in more than two years.

The barn owned by J.B. Patterson on the banks of Willow Creek near the highway in the northern part of town, fire evidently started by small boys experimenting with matches, was entirely destroyed. It was valued at about $150, with its contents and no insurance was carried.

Nearby houses were prevented from burning by the firemen by the use of the chemical fire extinguishers.

75 YEARS AGO

July 17, 1947

For the third time in the past two weeks residents of Jefferson County have seen the "flying saucers." M.L. Flood, Carl Chase and Walter May, engaged in preparing land for irrigation four and a half miles north of Madras, reported that they saw one of the flying objects, round in shape and "going north fast", at 11 a.m. Monday.

The first report of the celestial wanderers came from Mrs. Alan Hunt, wife of the Jefferson County Agent, who was attracted to objects circling high in the sky. Last week J.S. Wright, superintendent of the Morrison-Knudsen Construction Co., engaged here on the north Unit of the Deschutes project siphon at the west edge of Madras, reported that he saw a "saucer" flying from the northwest toward the southeast. Wright was formerly engaged on the Hanford, Washington and Oakridge, Tenn. Atom bomb projects.

Rainfall

Rainfall of an approximate third of an inch, falling here Thursday afternoon in less than 15 minutes caused no damage other than for erosion of lands neighboring to the city and several flooded basements. The heaviest precipitation of an electrical storm that was general over Central Oregon struck at the west edge of Madras and continued thence in about a two-mile swath across the county to the east. Roads, ranchers reported, were badly washed in the eastern part of the county.

The downpour of rain missed the county's great grainfields to the north of Madras on Agency Plains, where only about one quarter of an inch of rain prevailed. Ranchers with late spring wheat declare this precipitation was of substantial benefit. The general rains over pasture lands, heavier in eastern Jefferson County, were welcomed by stock raisers.

Record Frog Croaking

The highlight sequel to the heavy rainfall in Madras occurred Thursday night when choruses of frogs in the lowlands along Willow Creek kept householders of the west part of town awake. Not a peep had been heard from the frogs since the showers of early spring. The Thursday rain, however, aroused them to a volume of croaking declared by old-timer residents to set a record for all time.

50 YEARS AGO

July 20, 1972

The General Adjustment Bureau has retained a law firm to investigate the original design and construction of Madras High School, which was heavily damaged I na fire February 21.

The General Adjustment Bureau, an agency which coordinates and adjusts claims against insurance companies, is adjusting the MHS fire damage claims.

The engagement of the law firm was revealed Monday evening at a board meeting of Jefferson County School District No. 509-J. The board interrupted other business to go into executive session. Richard Gessford, architect who is working with the district in restoring the damaged school, told the board in the closed session of the action of the bureau, Gessford said he had no knowledge that legal action beyond retaining the law firm had been undertaken by the GAB. He declined also to say whether the GAB had said there were irregularities in design or construction.

Kendall and West, Portland area architects, designed the MHS building. DeGree Construction Co., Bend, built it. Bill Dahlien was district superintendent at the time of construction.

25 YEARS AGO

July 23, 1997

Housing options for senior citizens will triple when two proposed assisted living complexes begin construction in Madras this fall.

Randy Arnett, owner of The Heights Assisted Living Center in Redmond, plans to break ground in late August for a similar center in Madras.

The $3 million, 47-unit complex will be located on three-and-a-half acres along Oak Street, between Aspen Court and Willow Creek Apartments.

Like the Redmond complex, which opened in February 1995, Arnett said the local one, called Madras Heights, will be "a really deluxe, nice project."

Madras Heights will have two stories, and offer one-bedroom, as well as studio apartments. Each will have its own kitchenette with sink, refrigerator, and microwave.

Central dining will also serve three meals a day, there will be housekeeping, an activities program, and 24-hour nursing care as needed.

The main gathering room will overlook the city of Madras and have views of Mt. Jefferson and other peaks.

Arnett decided to locate in Madras because, "I think there is a real need that's not being met and Madras is really growing."

He said he is hoping for a March 1, 1998 opening date for the complex.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
The Madras Pioneer

HISTORY: Widowed pioneer serves as nurse for early doctors

Julia McDaniel worked for five doctors and often nursed patients in her own home. Julia Elvira Cornett was born on Jan. 30, 1862, in Independence, Virginia. Her parents had slaves prior to the Civil War but freed them. They moved to Kentucky and her father taught school. While living in Kentucky, Julia met James Lee McDaniel. They had a brief courtship and were married in June 1880. James was born on June 9, 1861, in Missouri. After their marriage, they moved to Springfield, Missouri.
PRINEVILLE, OR
bendsource.com

Letters to the Editor 07/21/2022

Congrats to 25 years – I moved here well before you guys or KPOV arrived which was long overdue. I want to respond to the two articles regarding psilocybin. While yes it was voted to make it legal, there still is more work that needs to happen regarding place, who can legally administer it, etc. – It is a process! The City established an advisory committee when legalization of marijuana came into place. So here we go again with the County Commissioners looking at opting out, which they did initially with marijuana and then years later fought to opt back in.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
City
North Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Business
City
Madras, OR
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
City
Bend, OR
Madras, OR
Business
Jefferson County, OR
Business
County
Jefferson County, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
City
Oakridge, OR
Madras, OR
Government
City
Culver, OR
kbnd.com

State Searches For Missing Bend Siblings

BEND, OR -- Oregon's Department of Human Serices issued the following missing persons alert:. Nova Millsap, age 13-months, and Artimay Millsap, age 7-weeks, went missing with their father, Charles Millsap and their mother, Kayla Spills (aka: Kayla Millsap) from Bend on July 7. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division believes that Nova and Artimay may be at risk and is searching for them to assess their safety.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Adult wolf, 5 pups spotted together on Oregon trail camera

A wildlife trail camera in the Upper Deschutes wildlife management area caught an image of a wolf and five wolf pups roaming earlier this month. That’s part of the reason the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is now designating a new Area of Known Wolf Activity (AKWA) for that area in Klamath and Deschutes counties.
The Madras Pioneer

Foley Butte Ranch sells for $27 million

The Stafford family sold the 30,655 acre property to Nuveen Natural Capital. The Stafford Family has sold the 30,655-acre Foley Butte Ranch for $27 million to Nuveen Natural Capital, a land-focused asset management platform. Michael, Milton, Mark and Samuel Stafford purchased the property north of Prineville in 2014 for $18.5...
PRINEVILLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Saucer#Wheat#Metolius Flouring Mill#Portland Flouring#The Metolius Mill
The Madras Pioneer

Churches open cooling shelter to escape scorching heat

Faith Based Network locates a six-day cooling center at Juniper Community Church As temperatures are expected to rise to life-threatening levels next week, the Faith Based Network of Jefferson County churches has snapped into action. Forecasters predict temperatures as high as 108 degrees next week, the kind of heat that causes heat exhaustion and heat stroke. People without homes can escape the heat at the Juniper Community Church, 976 South Adams, Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. while the extreme heat lasts. People suffering in their homes without air conditioning can find safety at the shelter as...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon wildlife officials kill cougar in Deschutes County

Before law enforcement intervened, two residents tried to shoot the cougar themselves, according to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The shooters reportedly told police that earlier in the day they saw the large cat kill a deer, and then the cougar behaved aggressively toward them, so they started shooting. They missed the animal, and one of the bullets struck a nearby house, the release states.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KTVZ News Channel 21

Drugged driving suspect crashes into rocks, goes airborne in Deschutes River Woods, knocks out power to 1,700

A drugged driver left Baker Road in Deschutes River Woods Wednesday afternoon and her SUV struck a rock outcropping and went airborne, toppling power lines and knocking out power to about 1,700 residents while sparking a grass fire and later trying to run away from the hospital, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Drugged driving suspect crashes into rocks, goes airborne in Deschutes River Woods, knocks out power to 1,700 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend man cited in Mayfield Pond fatal shooting

Detectives have identified and cited a Bend man who they say is a person of interest in the fatal shooting at Mayfield Pond east of Bend late last month. Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of negligent wounding of another and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The case is in the hands of the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, which will look at whether there will be additional charges.
BEND, OR
KATU.com

Woman missing last seen in Happy Valley found dead

The woman reported missing earlier this week was found dead Wednesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Amy Jean Myhra, 46, was last seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast Sunnyside Road and Valley View Terrace in Happy Valley. She was reported missing Wednesday when she didn’t show up to work that day.
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Bend Oregon man arrested for fentanyl trafficking after throwing pills from moving vehicle

Terrebonne, Or(Release from Central Oregon Drug Enforcement)-On July 15, 2022, at approximately 4:00 AM, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team concluded a short-term investigation with the arrest of Michael Quinn Hollibaugh, age 41, of Bend, Oregon. During a concurrent investigation, drug Agents identified Hollibaugh as a fentanyl trafficker in the...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Smith Rock climber injured in 90-foot fall, prompting challenging rope rescue up 110-foot cliff

A Smith Rock climber injured in a long fall was lifted from the bottom of a 110-foot cliff Monday night in a challenging, five-hour technical rope rescue that involved hoisting the 34-year-old Redmond man in a litter to the top of the cliff and a waiting ambulance, officials said. The post Smith Rock climber injured in 90-foot fall, prompting challenging rope rescue up 110-foot cliff appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘A new challenge’: Downtown Bend restaurant Joolz shuts down dining but keeps business going

The owner of the Middle Eastern, Lebanese- influenced restaurant, Joolz, on Wall Street in downtown Bend said after changes brought on by the pandemic, supply issues, rising prices, and indoor floods, it's the employee shortage that has led to it temporarily closing its physical location. The post ‘A new challenge’: Downtown Bend restaurant Joolz shuts down dining but keeps business going appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

'Magic mushrooms' up for debate in Jefferson County

County Commission, Madras, Culver and Metolius councils seek public feedback. The Federal Drug Administration calls psilocybin a break-through treatment for depression and anxiety. Opponents say the psychedelic mushrooms bring yet another intoxicant into a community already fraught with addiction. So the debate begins, or rather, the debate continues. In 2020,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
387
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy