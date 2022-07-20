ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHS nurses to vote on strike action after emergency meeting over pay ‘contempt’

By Ashley Cowburn
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A major NHS nurses’ union has agreed unanimously at an emergency meeting to ballot members on strike action , accusing the government of “disdain and contempt” over a pay award .

The general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Pat Cullen, said it is now “time to stand up and say enough is enough” after millions of public sector workers were awarded pay rises of between 4 and 5 per cent.

Most full-time nurses in the NHS will get a basic pay rise worth 4 per cent, a salary increase of about £1,400, though new nursing staff will see starting pay rise by 5.5 per cent to £27,055.

Ms Cullen said this would represent around £27 per week before tax with memebers telling her: “That wouldn’t even get them a quarter tank of petrol to be able to go and see their patients.

“That’s the disdain and contempt that was shown for the nursing profession yesterday”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 Today’s programme, said added: “Our ruling council moved last night to a special meeting and immediately and unanimously decided to ballot our members now for industrial action, including strike action.

“That will take its time, we will go through the proper process, we will do it safely, we will do effectively.”

“It’s time now to stand up and say enough is enough for our profession and when we speak for nurses, we speak for patients.”

She said the government had a “moral imperative” to look after the population, adding: “What they did yesterday was again say to the profession… we actually do not care that a lifetime of service translates into a lifetime of poverty for our members.”

In an email to hundreds of thousands of nursing staff, RCN chair of council, Carol Popplestone, and Ms Cullen, said last night: “Today the UK Government confirmed its pay award for NHS staff in England for the year 2022-23.

“This is yet another pay cut in real terms and we’re clear that nursing deserves better. Tonight, an emergency session of your elected council voted that members in England will be balloted on industrial action.

“After years of underpayment and staff shortages, the fight for fair pay must continue. Your voice in the upcoming ballot will be essential to turning the tide on low pay.

“Their announcement tried desperately to mislead the public on nursing pay. We need your help in calling it out.”

Her comments came as it was announced the vast majority of teachers will get only a 5 per cent increase , while salaries for new teachers outside London will be increased 8.9 per cent to £28,000 as part of a recruitment drive.

And police officers will get a 5 per cent pay rise – an annual salary uplift of around £1,900 – after home secretary Priti Patel accepted the recommendations of the pay review body.

The Public Commercial Services (PCS) general secretary Mark Serwotka described the awards as an “outrage” and warned of widespread strikes in the autumn. “We’ll be talking to our colleagues in other unions about organising co-ordinated national strike action,” he said.

