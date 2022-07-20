ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Giants draft Fresno State’s Kachel, Visalia native Bower

By Scott Bemis
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5ugB_0glsn1D700

(KSEE, KGPE) – On Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants added two more college players with strong ties to the Central Valley.

On the third and final day of the Major League draft, which featured rounds 11 through 20, Fresno State junior infielder Andrew Kachel went to San Francisco in the 16th round, 496th overall.

The Gilroy native grew up a Giants fan and had three solid seasons at Fresno State, hitting over .300 for his college career and belting 22 home runs over his last two seasons.

“It’s awesome, I get to stay home, stay local, it’s just a dream come true,” said Kachel in a phone interview Tuesday night.

Kachel found out he had been drafted by the Giants moments before his name was announced on television.

“My agency didn’t text me, nothing,” said Kachel, who only had the one scholarship offer to Fresno State out of high school. “One of my old coaches that was there, they had a little jump on it. A couple seconds after, I heard my name on the TV screen, and we all went crazy. I had spoken to the Giants and the area scout before, but I had no idea right then and there, the Giants were taking me.”

Kachel plans to sign, perhaps as early as this weekend, and will report to the Giants rookie-level Arizona Complex League in Scottsdale.

“Andrew has come a long way in his time as a Bulldog,” said Fresno State head baseball coach Mike Batesole in an email. “He has been a sponge, and we are very excited for him to begin his pro career. 2025 ETA for Morgan and Kachel in the San Francisco starting lineup.”

Batesole referencing former Fresno State catcher Zach Morgan, who was taken in the seventh round by the Giants on Monday.

“It’ll be nice having someone there you know,” said Kachel, about getting his pro career started alongside Morgan. “It’s nice to have a familiar face there, while you’re trying to acclimate to a new environment and teammates and everything.”

Also Tuesday, the Giants added another player with ties to the Valley.

They also took former Redwood High School and COS right-handed pitcher Sam Bower in the 11th round.

Bower was a two-way star for the Rangers in high school and made 8 appearances on the bump for COS in the shortened 2020 season.

He spent the last two years at Saint Mary’s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Mims named to Doak Walker watch list

(KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State sixth-year running back Jordan Mims was named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award Wednesday, presented annually to the nation’s top college running back. Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford actually recruited Mims to Fresno State in his first stint as the headman, and thinks big things could […]
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

Gray readies for Fresno State Bulldogs

Madera South baseball standout Murf Gray (sitting) signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball next year at Fresno State in the Madera South gym last November while surrounded by his family. For years, the Madera baseball community knew greatness was coming from a kid simply known as, “Murf.”...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jake Haener named MW preseason Offensive Player of the Year

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener has been receiving a lot of preseason hype this summer: fourth team preseason all-American by Phil Steele, on the watch lists for the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award, etc. On Thursday at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas, Haener was named the conference’s […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Visalia, CA
City
Fresno, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX26

Marshel Sanders impresses ahead of junior season

Clovis West's Marshel Sanders netted scholarship offers from Fresno State, Colorado State, Cal and the University of Massachusetts ahead of his junior season. The wide receiver led the Golden Eagles in receiving yards per game with 85.7, notched 1,028 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2021.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bulldog Insider feature: Valley Children’s Stadium

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Valley Children’s Stadium is now the home of Fresno State football. The stadium had previously been known as Bulldog Stadium since its debut in 1980. “Valley Children’s and Fresno State share a commitment toward the health and well-being of youth and families and our impact will multiply as we work more […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
Person
Mike Batesole
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame announces class of 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame (FCAHOF) is pleased to announce the following individuals and teams that have been selected for enshrinement in 2022: Marian BattlesMac FosterConnie GoochKathleen McCarthyRon Scott1955 Fresno Cardinals1974-1976 Hoover High School girls basketball The class of 2022 will officially be inducted into the Fresno County Athletic […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Local Tax Hike to Benefit Fresno State Would be a First, Experts Say

Just how much do Fresno County residents love Fresno State? Enough to willingly pay higher sales taxes for the next 20 years?. Proponents of a proposed ballot measure, the “California State University, Fresno Facility and Academic Program Improvement Initiative Measure,” are betting that there are enough Fresno State graduates, family members, and friends who will vote in favor of a 0.2% sales tax — which Tim Orman, a longtime local political consultant who is the campaign’s spokesman, says would add a penny to the price of a $5 latte.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State S Kachel#The San Francisco Giants#Major League#Arizona Complex League
focushillsboro.com

Sonny Barger’s Net worth : Early Life, Career And Biography !

Today we will be going to discuss a famous celebrity named Sonny Barger’s net worth, Early Life, Career, And Biography. On October 8, 1938, Sonny Barger was born in the city of Modesto, in the state of California. In 1957, he was an active participant in the establishment of the Oakland, California chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.
OAKLAND, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mountain West announces future football schedule changes

In May the Mountain West announced the elimination of football divisions, beginning with the 2023 season. On Thursday conference schedules for 2023-25 were released. The Bulldogs are scheduled to meet both San Jose State and Nevada in all three upcoming seasons. Fresno State will face the remaining nine Mountain West opponents in two of three […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Valley’s ‘Amusement Park’ Bullet Train Given a Reprieve

In 2019, just weeks after being inaugurated as California’s governor, Gavin Newsom issued what many took as a death knell for the state’s troubled bullet train project. “But let’s be real,” Newsom told legislators in his first State of the State address. “The current project, as planned, would cost too much and respectfully take too long. There’s been too little oversight and not enough transparency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX26

Exhibit highlighting the Latino history is coming to Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — An exhibit that showcases the Latino farm labor and agriculture in Tulare County is coming to Visalia, a history that you can’t find in books according to one local historian. Caminos, is a traveling exhibit that started in 2019 in Fresno. Now the museum is...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy