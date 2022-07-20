ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

83rd Minneapolis Aquatennial celebration kicks off

KARE 11
KARE 11
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS — The 83rd Minneapolis Aquatennial kicks off Wednesday, July 20 and runs through Saturday July 23. Starting off with a blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross on Wednesday morning, the "Official Civic Celebration" of the city will have around 20 events spanning four days. The...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Slice Cuts the Ribbon on Lake Street, Em Que Viet Debuts on Grand Avenue, and More Openings

This is a curated, running list of new restaurant and bar openings in and around the Twin Cities. Did we miss something? Reach out at minneapolis@eater.com. LAKE STREET — Less than a year after opening its flagship spot in Northeast Minneapolis, Slice Pizza debuted its second location on July 20, this time at Midtown Global Market. Run by friends Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond, Slice is the city’s first Black-owned pizzeria. “Our impetus with Slice is using business ownership to build generational wealth for communities of color,” Kado said the day of the grand opening. Slice sells full pizzas for takeout and delivery, like a pineapple chicken combo and The Meats, made with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and chicken. But its specialty is the traditional, New York-style slice — the pepperoni is a great bet for just $4.
RESTAURANTS
KARE 11

Hopkins hosts Uptown Food Truck Festival on Saturday, July 23

HOPKINS, Minn. — One of the Twin Cities most popular and delicious free events of the summer, the Uptown Food Truck Festival, invades Mainstreet in downtown Hopkins on Saturday, July 23rd. The event showcases 45 food trucks that are eager for you sample their delicacies all day long. The...
HOPKINS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minneapolis: Twin Cities Restaurateur Offered A Restaurant For 1¢ Says No

Yesterday before the US House Committee on Financial Affairs, Minnesota Restauranteur Brian Ingram spoke about his experiences running restaurants in the Twin Cities, specifically Minneapolis from both before the pandemic and George Floyd's death and to the present. Ingram starts off praising the community for all of their support but quickly tosses the City of Minneapolis under the bus so to speak by calling it a 'ghost town' and stating that he was offered a restaurant recently in Minneapolis for 'one penny' and he flatly turned it down, based on his past experiences of owning businesses their.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B102.7

Two Minnesota Cities Big On “2022 Top 100 Best Places to Live”

That is the question that keeps researchers and writers at Livability up at night!. Livability is an online lifestyle company, that bonded and partnered with scientists 9 years ago over a mutual love of small and medium cities. They longed to find the best of the best, but do it in a scientific way. Thankfully they're both crazy for data too!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Minneapolis

The sea is a fantastic place. There are so many amazing fish that live in the deep blue. These fish come in all sorts of shapes, colors, and sizes. The best part is that they also taste delicious! I was recently in Minneapolis, and I had a craving for seafood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculpture Garden#Minneapolis Police#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Transit Police#Minneapolis Aquatennial#The American Red Cross#Commons#Alchemy#The Nicollet Market#Target Field Station#The Twin Cities River
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Chef Testifies on Capitol Hill to Discuss Soaring Crime Rates and Harm it Does to Businesses

(KNSI) — A Minnesota chef and restaurant owner testified on Capitol Hill Tuesday to discuss soaring crime rates and how they affect communities and small businesses. Brian Ingram owns Hope Breakfast Bar in St. Paul, which has been robbed seven times in the last year. He explained to the panel the measures he has had to take just so his staff and customers can feel safe, including “Shortening our hours, even bringing in our staff a little later. We have a breakfast restaurant that used to open at 6:00 a.m., and now we’ve pushed that back to 7:00 a.m. just because we wanted it to be light out before our staff would come in; restaurants closing at 10:00. We have a pub that would primarily do business late night, that is now closed.”
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

Have You Walked Over This Bridge In Minnesota?

Before you page down to learn more about this bridge, try some navigation. Here are the GPS coordinates:. This single-span barrel arch bridge is located in the heart of Minneapolis where the locals and many tourists gather year-round. It was built in 1905 and is listed on the National Register....
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Three Minnesota Restaurants on ’50 Best Burgers in America’ List

If you like a good burger (and who doesn't?) you can find three of the 50 Best Burgers in America right here in Minnesota. That's the word, anyway from a new list from the travel site, Travioso. If you haven't heard of them (and I know I hadn't before I saw this list), they describe themselves as an organization that "highlights the very best food, culture, excursions, and things to do in inspiring travel destinations across the globe."
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
brooklynvegan.com

Dave Chappelle addressed First Ave cancellation, “ridiculed” protestors

After having his First Avenue show cancelled at the last minute following backlash against the venue, Dave Chappelle's Wednesday night (7/20) Minneapolis show was moved to Varsity Theater, the first of three shows he's now scheduled for at the venue this week. Star Tribune reports that around 50 people protested the show from outside the venue:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Minneapolis, MN — 30 Top Places!

If you’re looking for a wonderful spot to start your day in Minneapolis right, you’re in luck. And if you happen to be in Minneapolis and take your breakfast seriously, you won’t want to skip this. In addition to some of the most popular health food cafes,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

A $15 Million Listing on Lake Minnetonka

Where to start talking about (or looking at) the $15.2 million listing that just went on the market on Lake Minnetonka? Perhaps the private peninsula with nearly 1,700 footage on Wayzata Bay? Or the two kitchens (because everyone needs a secondary catering kitchen, right?) which were finalists in a kitchen design contest? Or possibly the panoramic lake views from nearly every room?
MINNETONKA, MN
103.9 The Doc

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy