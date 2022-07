Ask any smartwatch owner what the worst thing is about the current generation of wearables, and you're likely to hear the same answer no matter the device: battery life. Even as gadgets like the Galaxy Watch4 and other premium Android smartwatches get faster with each passing year, none seem to last longer than 24 hours on a charge. Samsung has a couple of watches planned for an official unveil at Galaxy Unpacked on August 10th, where it could be the first company to introduce multi-day battery life on a full-fledged wearable.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO