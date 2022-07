Netflix quietly released new images for their upcoming remake of All Quiet on the Western Front, which is due to release at some point later this year. The film is an adaptation of German author Erich Maria Remarque's novel by the same name, which was released in 1929 and promptly banned across Europe for its anti-war messaging. Hailed by pacifists for that same reason, the novel details a soldier's viewpoint from the trenches of World War I, which Remarque experienced firsthand. The film will follow the same premise as the novel and the Academy Award-winning adaptation from 1930.

