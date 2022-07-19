ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board to Meet

By Jamestown Gazette
jamestowngazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgricultural and Farmland Protection Board to Hold Meeting. Chautauqua County Department of Planning & Development. The Chautauqua...

jamestowngazette.com

Comments / 0

wnynewsnow.com

Longtime Assemblyman Running for Re-Election

JAMESTOWN – Longtime GOP New York State Assemblyman, Andrew Goodell, lays out the steps his campaign plans to tackle. Acknowledging multiple problems that the state currently faces, he explains what issues should be resolved. “There’s a couple of really big challenges, both locally and statewide that I’m focused on....
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Gas Prices On The Decline In Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN – Gasoline prices in Chautauqua County are seeing a recent decline as of late. This past week in the Jamestown-area, prices started out at $4.70 a gallon. Now, some businesses are selling gas for $4.65 a gallon. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Chautauqua County...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Erie grape farmers run into a unique problem: an abundance of crops

It’s not every day you see a grape harvester in July. That’s because they’re usually kept in storage until September when the grapes are ready to picked, but if you were in North East or Harborcreek Thursday, you may have seen a few harvesters in the vineyards. This year’s crop is so heavy, farmers are […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Vans Approaching Customers at Gas Stations in Erie County

Multiple Facebook posts tell a similar story of a van pulling up and approaching customers at gas stations around Erie County. Erica Zuccolotto met with Erie News Now and shared details about her encounter with the van. The Crime Victim Center of Erie County recommends that residents always stay aware...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
#Farmland Protection Board
PhillyBite

Exploring Rockland Tunnel in Venango County in Pennsylvania

- If you're ever in Venango County, Pennsylvania, you've probably considered exploring the Rockland Tunnel. This underground railroad is just a few steps from the parking area. The tunnel is nearly three miles long, so be sure to bring a bright light with you. You can also Visit Freedom Falls nearby. The Rockland Furnace is another historical site you can explore in this area.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
jamestowngazette.com

Village of Celoron Accepts Donation Toward New Playground

The Board of Trustees of the Village of Celoron accepted a $500 donation from Mary Keeney, President of the Celoron West Ellicott Seniors, toward the construction of a new playground in Lucille Ball Memorial Park at their meeting held on July 11, 2022. Mrs. Keeney stated, “The Celoron West Ellicott Seniors very much appreciate the generosity of the Village of Celoron in providing a meeting place at the Celoron Community Center. On behalf of our group, I would like to present this donation toward the replacement of the playground in Lucille Ball Memorial Park. We are hopeful that others will support this worthy project.”
CELORON, NY
PhillyBite

Venango County's Freedom Falls in Pennsylvania

For a scenic waterfall, explore Freedom Falls in Venango County, Pennsylvania. This waterfall is accessible by bicycle or rough road and is a great place for a hike. It's located near an old iron furnace and a mile-long railroad tunnel and is part of the Allegheny River Trail. The waterfall is more than 20 feet high and 50 feet wide, and it's located within state-owned game lands. It is easily accessible by foot or bike, so be sure to wear comfortable shoes.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
thevillagerny.com

Salamanca Re-encountered through 1860’s

Why did 38 Saloons make Salamanca a dry town before Prohibition?. Here’s another puzzler for you: What do Brigham Young, Buffalo Bill Cody, Horatio Alger, Horace Greeley, and Ralph Waldo Emerson have in common? They were all guests at The Krieger House (it was located across from the Dudley Hotel) in Salamanca during the years 1813 – 1873 according to the guest register that can be seen today at the Salamanca Area Historical Society and Museum. Here is an amusing piece from the files of The Republican newspaper titled “Sixty Years Ago Today – 1878”. Salamanca – “Ralph Waldo Emerson, the great poet and author, was a guest at the Krieger House Tuesday night (September 16th). He arrived on train 20 and left on the early train Wednesday morning for Rochester. It appears that he made a mistake and went to Cattaraugus, where he waited for a train returning to Salamanca.” Here’s the amusing part … “Mr. Emerson is very old and shows evident signs of decay. He is very absent minded, and while at the Krieger House asked the same questions several times. He is the most illustrious man who ever visited Salamanca.” Editorial comments in 1938 … and here we thought that was a modern phenomenon!
SALAMANCA, NY
2 On Your Side

Chautauqua County Fair returns to Dunkirk following 2-year hiatus

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Fair is back following a two-year hiatus. The fair officially kicked off Tuesday, July 19 at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk and will continue until Sunday, July 24. Visitors will be able to enjoy midway rides, grandstand events, animal exhibits, shows, fair food and so much more.
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Frewsburg’s First Church Recognized For Historical Significance

FREWSBURG – The first church in Frewsburg is being recognized for its historical significance in the rural community. The designation was presented to the building’s current owners, The Relief Zone, recognizing the historical significance of the building itself and the organization’s work to maintain the facility. “Back...
FREWSBURG, NY
onthewater.com

Pennsylvania Fishing Report – July 14, 2022

Anglers are catching Walleye in 40 – 50 feet of water. As far as speed goes, the slower, the better! Anglers using planar boards are catching the most Walleye if they keep their lines as far away from the boat as possible. Anglers are catching Smallmouth Bass along the shore.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Private Beach For Sale Minutes From Buffalo [PHOTOS]

Is it hot enough for you? Across the United States (and the globe) there are millions sweating in the heat of the summer. What do you do to cool off? Stay in the air-conditioned comfort of home? Swim in a pool or shower in cold water? What if you could invite your friends and family to join you on you very own PRIVATE beach? Now that is refreshing!
BUFFALO, NY

