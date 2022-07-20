ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

Candidate Profile: Water experience key to Johnson’s campaign

By Alexandra Pere, Tucson Local Media
tucsonlocalmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Johnson’s Cape Cod beach background didn’t affect his impression of Marana when he visited in 1976. As a senior in college, Johnson passed through Marana during a cross-country trip and was awestruck by the Sonoran Desert. From that moment onward, Johnson felt like he could come back to live in...

www.tucsonlocalmedia.com

tucsonlocalmedia.com

Letters to the Editor

I am writing this letter to implore the Oro Valley voters to cast their votes for any candidate that will preserve Oro Valley and not build, build and build. In 2016, the voters of Oro Valley voted on a town plan. The prior administration of Hiremath and Co. never met a developer they didn’t like.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
Timothy Rawles

The cotton gins of Pinal County are as much a part of the Arizona

The Big Tin Cotton Gin in Queen CreekThe Big Tin Cotton Gin. Dotted along the Pinal County landscape are big tin buildings with large facades and crimped walls. They are usually isolated in areas surrounded by nothing but the Arizona dirt. These grey behemoths are cotton gins and may look like weather-worn eyesores, but they are very much an important part of Arizona’s past and present.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Candidate Profile: Joe Erceg seeks a seat on OV town council

Joe Erceg worked with small businesses and sports associations for most of his life and continues to do so in Oro Valley. Erceg had a long career in the advertising industry while juggling board positions and sports involvement. He was the Southern Arizona director of the Arizona Small Business Association and later the president of the Green Valley/Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Candidate Profile: Kosse is running for every Marana resident

Tim Kosse has been a member of the working class since he was 15 years old. “I was more of the rule breaker than the rule follower. I would definitely test the limits of the rules, but my family instilled a great work ethic in me,” Kosse said. After...
MARANA, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Candidate Profile: Mayor Winfield looks to win again

Mayor Joe Winfield’s background in landscape architecture and the National Park Service didn’t leave any questions as to why he moved to Oro Valley in 1996. “We came to Oro Valley because of the schools, the views close to home, recreation, we love the outdoors, hiking and camping,” Winfield said. “We’ve loved Oro Valley.”
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

AZ Governor campaign comes to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There will be dueling campaign events and dueling endorsements on display Friday in the race for the Republican Governor’s nomination. Governor Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence will campaign with Karrin Taylor Robson in Tucson tomorrow, while former President Donald Trump will campaign for Kari Lake at an event in Prescott Valley.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Wastewater being used to estimate BA-5 cases in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s clear now that the BA-5 coronavirus variant is dominate in Pima County, now making up 80% of the new cases. But how many cases remains unclear. “In the last couple of weeks there’s been an uptick,” said Ian Pepper, an epidemiologist at...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Camino Verde, a New Community of Popular Single-Story Homes in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Camino Verde, a quaint enclave of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. The new homes at Camino Verde are situated on West Camino Pizarro, just south of West Ajo Highway and east of South Camino Verde Road, providing easy access to Interstates 10 and 19 as well as downtown Tucson and the area’s major employment centers. The neighborhood is just minutes to popular shopping, dining and entertainment at The Landing, Tucson Spectrum, and Casino Del Sol Resort and Spa, which is home to the Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater and the highly ranked Sewailo Golf Club. The community is also close to outdoor recreation, including hiking and biking at Tucson Mountain Park and several parks that offer playgrounds, open space and sports courts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005066/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Camino Verde, a new community of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
TUCSON, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Tucson to introduce new, non-emergency call line

Officials in Tucson say they’re moving forward with plans to introduce a new public phone number to reroute non-emergency calls from 911. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero told the Arizona Daily Star that only 25% of calls received by 911 operators in the city are actual calls for emergencies. Starting...
TUCSON, AZ
WBUR

When it rains in the desert, it pours. Why not capture all that water?

With the Western United States stuck in a 22-year drought, some residents of Tucson, Ariz., have a secret to surviving in the desert. They’re harvesting rainwater. Evaristo Ramirez Barajas is one of them. Despite the sweltering desert heat, his yard is shaded with mesquite trees, creosote and cacti. “It's...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Two-thirds of Arizona has high COVID transmission rates

A container holds several vials of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at a distribution event at Tucson Medical Center on Jan. 15, 2021. The weekly report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows ten of Arizona's 15 counties are now classified as having high community transmission rates of COVID-19.
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

INCORPORATE VAIL ARIZONA (?)

The Mission Statement of Incorporate Vail Arizona (?) reads: “to explore with community input and participation the interest and viability of incorporation.” The 11 officers and director of the 501(c)(4) corporation have made a commitment to uphold this mission. We are happy to share that a resident of...
VAIL, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Candidate Profile: Rodman returns for seat on Oro Valley council

Bill Rodman returned this year to run for Oro Valley town council after he witnessed what he said was four years of little to no economic development in Oro Valley. Rodman was elected to town council in 2016 and lost reelection by a narrow margin. “I really thought, 'OK it’s...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
Source New Mexico

Fact-checking the Clements’ stolen election allegations

The sheer volume of claims made by David and Erin Clements make it difficult to debunk each one individually — their presentations often run in the two-to-four hour range — and earlier this year they sent an unsolicited 241-page document outlining alleged election fraud to nearly every elected official in the state. But many of the individual claims fall apart with even a surface-level examination.
ELECTIONS
southernarizonaguide.com

The Garcés Bridge: Who Was Father Garcés?

This is an excerpt from Stop 6 of our History and Dining Guide. Nearly 100 years before C.O. Brown established the Congress Hall Saloon, Father Francisco Garcés was among the first Europeans to explore and attempt to settle the hostile region we now know as Southern Arizona. On the...
TUCSON, AZ

