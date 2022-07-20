Douglas County legal - 25994

I was stunned and saddened to hear of the death of Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones. It was my privilege to have the chance to conduct business with her through her private practice over several years and it soon became clear that she was dedicated, caring, compassionate, kind and true and funny and... well, there aren’t enough positive adjectives to describe the woman I came to know. One of the things I loved most about working with Cassandra was hearing about the family she adored when we had a few minutes to “just chat”. Cassandra was wise beyond her years and, while I was sad to lose her as my attorney, I wholeheartedly supported her quest for the Justice of the Peace position because she told me it was her dream. Cassandra was wise beyond her years and took on every job, whether volunteered or paid, with total commitment and impeccable integrity. She quietly did pro bono work advocating for children who had been abused in the worst of ways. So very accomplished in her much too short life, so heartbreaking to think that we will not be able to witness the additional heights to which she surely would have soared. So blessed that our paths crossed, so very devastated by her passing. Prayers and condolences to all who loved her.

GARDNERVILLE, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO