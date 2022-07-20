ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Douglas County legal - 25994

Record-Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice is hereby given that Target Store T-1239 dba Target has applied to the Douglas County Commissioners, Liquor and Gaming License Board for the Addition of...

www.recordcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Record-Courier

The July 22, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Work along Vista Grande behind Carson Valley Plaza is a sawmill on land leased by the Washoe Tribe to Tahoe Forest Products. According to the tribe’s web site the project will create 30 jobs and will use wood from trees thinned from the forest. The...
MINDEN, NV
2news.com

Hot August Nights Returns to Area Next Week

The rumbling from classic cars returns to Northern Nevada next week. Hot August Nights starts next Friday, July 29 in Virginia City before coming to Reno and Sparks on Monday, August 1, 2022. This year, the event celebrates 35 years. “That's a long time,” said Alan Tom, Executive Director of...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

July 20, 2022, R-C Letters to the Editor

I was stunned and saddened to hear of the death of Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones. It was my privilege to have the chance to conduct business with her through her private practice over several years and it soon became clear that she was dedicated, caring, compassionate, kind and true and funny and... well, there aren’t enough positive adjectives to describe the woman I came to know. One of the things I loved most about working with Cassandra was hearing about the family she adored when we had a few minutes to “just chat”. Cassandra was wise beyond her years and, while I was sad to lose her as my attorney, I wholeheartedly supported her quest for the Justice of the Peace position because she told me it was her dream. Cassandra was wise beyond her years and took on every job, whether volunteered or paid, with total commitment and impeccable integrity. She quietly did pro bono work advocating for children who had been abused in the worst of ways. So very accomplished in her much too short life, so heartbreaking to think that we will not be able to witness the additional heights to which she surely would have soared. So blessed that our paths crossed, so very devastated by her passing. Prayers and condolences to all who loved her.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Record-Courier

Preparations for Aug. 22 start of school year underway

With just over a month before school starts in Carson Valley, online registration has opened for new students. In Nevada, children are supposed to be 5 years old on or before the first day of school, which is Aug. 22. Children who have completed a pre-kindergarten program and are 5...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minden, NV
Government
Douglas County, NV
Government
City
Carson City, NV
Carson City, NV
Government
City
Minden, NV
Local
Nevada Government
County
Douglas County, NV
Record-Courier

Carson City man facing two felony DUI sentences

A Carson City man who stopped breathing and had to be revived after huffing canned air faces prison after he admitted a felony instance of driving under the influence. Joel Calvin Walker Jr., 27, was arrested April 22 after he passed out in a running vehicle in a Gardnerville parking lot.
CARSON CITY, NV
knpr

Burning Man project makes 'last bet' on saving Reno's old weekly motels

The Biggest Little City is evolving. Once a town better known for gaming and quick divorces, it’s now a destination for outdoor recreation and tech businesses. This, of course, has led to people. More people. Housing price are soaring. And land for growth is getting harder to find. That...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff responds to Uvalde report

A tough in the Pacific Northwest will bring more wind in the afternoons and a little cooling by Friday and the weekend. It will also take storms out of the forecast through at least next Tuesday. -Jeff.
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor License#Pub#Gaming License Board
Record-Courier

Gardnerville graduates receive scholarships

Douglas High School graduates Diara Navarrete Amaral and Zoey Quinn each received $1,500 scholarships from P.E.O. Chapter AN of Carson Valley. Amaral also received the Carson Valley Quilt Guild scholarship. Gardnerville resident Amaral will be attending Dominican University in California where she will pursue both art and psychology, with an...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Nevada Current

Reno, Henderson build luxury apartments amid affordability crisis

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Almost all of the apartment units constructed in Reno (94%) and Henderson (93%) during the last decade are categorized as luxury units, according to an analysis of data compiled by the market research firm Yardi Matrix, a finding that stands in stark contrast to Nevada’s ranking as the state with the fewest low-income units per […] The post Reno, Henderson build luxury apartments amid affordability crisis  appeared first on Nevada Current.
HENDERSON, NV
2news.com

Nevada Humane Society Adoption Fees Waived Friday

The Nevada Humane Society is getting ready to hold a “Best Friends Adoption Day” event. On July 22, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for dogs, cats and small animals at both their Reno and Carson City locations. The Nevada Humane Society says they currently have around 300...
CARSON CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
Nevada Appeal

Nevada DMV urges customers to make appointments

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is urging customers to skip the lines with a free online appointment, according to a news release. Nearly 1,000 people visit each of the DMV’s metropolitan offices every day, the release said. The DMV wants to remind everyone that it is an appointment-based agency.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Carson City Sheriff's Office looking for missing person last seen in Zephyr Cove area

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing person. Myesha Gaines was last seen in the area of Zephyr Cove on July 20. She is possibly in the Carson City or Lake Tahoe area. She is 5’5’, weighs approximately 105 pounds and she has brown hair and brown eyes. Myesha does not have any known medical issues.
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Almost a pound of psilocybin mushrooms seized in Gardnerville raid

A Gardnerville man was arrested Tuesday after a search was conducted an address in the S-Curve. John Dillion O’Neill, 32, was taken into custody around 2 p.m. after deputies executed a warrant at 1392 Main St. Douglas County authorities sought the warrant after patrol deputies responded to a medical...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New freeway ramps at Second and Mill streets near completion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For construction crews it has been an around-the-clock operation, and for the state of Nevada, it certainly hasn’t been cheap. “We are doing it in phases,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “It’s $5 billion or thereabouts.”. The Governor was given a look at...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Outdoor retail company announces plans to establish campus in Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Plans for an outdoor retail company to open a campus at a pair of historic buildings along Tahoe City’s downtown strip were announced last week. Evo plans to build a campus that will include a retail store, hotel, café, bar, service shop, space for community programming and events, and an art gallery at the site occupied by the historic Tahoe building and America’s Best Value Inn.
TAHOE CITY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect in 2021 attempted murder in Reno arrested in Louisiana

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 2021 Reno attempted murder case has been found in Louisiana and is awaiting extradition back to Nevada, the Reno Police Department said. On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Office found Elijah Jackson, 21, Monore, Louisiana in Sterlington, Louisiana and took him into custody, police said.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy