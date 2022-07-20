Rollover Accident Claims Driver’s Life

The Spencer County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify several suspects linked to a string of break-ins in Fisherville on Thursday. According to law enforcement, a call came into dispatch around 3 a.m. from a concerned homeowner living in the Arbor Green housing development. She told them there appeared to be at least three men, in their teens to early 20s, rummaging through cars in the neighborhood.

SPENCER COUNTY, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO