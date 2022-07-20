Rollover Accident Claims Driver’s Life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed Monday in the crash of a box truck has been released. Brendan J. Byrne, 39, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries, according to Jefferson County deputy Coroner Sam Rogers. The accident happened around 4 p.m. July 19 on Interstate...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after one person dies in a fiery, multi-vehicle accident on I-264 West on Wednesday evening. Around 5:40 p.m., officers with Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash on I-264 West just past the Poplar Level Road overpass, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said an 18-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning after she got out of a stolen vehicle and leaped from Interstate 64. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Lilly Howard. Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana woman was killed in a traffic accident in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at 22nd and Chestnut streets. According to Louisville Metro police, a car heading south on 22nd Street was struck by a vehicle headed eastbound on Chestnut that ran the red light. The collision sent both cars into a spin causing them to strike separate telephone poles.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teen is dead after leading police on a multi-state chase and then jumping off an interstate. The woman was 18-year-old Lilly Howard, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police Department said they were notified by the Harrison County, Indiana Sherriff's Office around...
A man accused of stabbing a woman on Friday, then attempting to stab an officer as he was approached appeared in court on Thursday morning. Kenneth Dandridge, 41, was charged with assault and resisting arrest in relation to an incident that occurred Friday night in the 1400 block of Dixie Highway.
The Spencer County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify several suspects linked to a string of break-ins in Fisherville on Thursday. According to law enforcement, a call came into dispatch around 3 a.m. from a concerned homeowner living in the Arbor Green housing development. She told them there appeared to be at least three men, in their teens to early 20s, rummaging through cars in the neighborhood.
Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green responded to a double fatality collision located at 20 mile marker of I-165 northbound in the Sugar Grove community just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Preliminary investigation indicates 38 year-old Angel Bidabur Perez, of Louisville, was operating a 2007 International tractor-trailer northbound on...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in the Shelby Park neighborhood Wednesday night. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a crash in the 700 block of East Ormsby Avenue, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. Police found a...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least one person is dead after a four-vehicle collision on Interstate 264 westbound near Poplar Level Road, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers with LMPD's Sixth Division responded to a report of a multi-vehicle collision just past the Poplar Level Road overpass.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Salem, Indiana man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night in Clarksville. John Leffler, 63, was identified as the pedestrian killed on Brown Station Way West near North Clark Boulevard. Clarksville Police officers responded to the crash around 9:57 p.m. on Sunday. Police are currently...
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating a trooper-involved vehicle pursuit that ended in a fiery fatality Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m. in Hardin County. A preliminary investigation reveals that a Kentucky State Police trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for several people suspected of breaking into multiple homes in Spencer County before leading police on a chase into Jefferson County early Thursday. According to Spencer County Sheriff Scott Herndon, police were called to the Arbor Green neighborhood around 3 a.m. after reports...
PIONEER VILLAGE, Ky. — It was Tuesday when two brothers stopped by Blue Sky Self Storage on Preston Highway to check on their snowmobiles. When they couldn't find them in the lot, they called their mom. Brandi Herring immediately called the manager. "She said, 'I'm sorry, there's nothing we...
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved vehicle pursuit in Hardin County Monday night that left a man dead. According to police, a state trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop near the 2 mile-marker on Joe Prather Parkway near Interstate 65 Monday around 7 p.m. Police say the car didn’t stop and a pursuit was initiated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 65 has reopened in both directions after a semi crash near exit 102 in Elizabethtown closed it for five hours. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash occurred in a construction zone. A semi hit a barrier wall and pushed it across all southbound lanes and most of the northbound side.
As of 3:20 p.m. Thursday (07/21), a crash near Exit 102 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction has I-65 blocked in both directions. This crash is in the construction zone where a semi collided with barrier wall and pushed the wall across all southbound and most of the northbound side. Motorists are advised to chose an alternate route before Exit 102 for northbound and before Exit 105 southbound.
Kentucky State Police Post 4 received a call just after 10 p.m. Sunday from Larue County dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 1900 block of Bardstown Road in Larue County. The preliminary investigation revealed that 32 year-old Robert Wilson, of Elizabethtown, was traveling south on...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in southern Indiana are asking for help in solving a deadly hit-and-run. Clarksville Police said a person was hit and killed around 10 p.m. Sunday on Brown Station Way across from North Clark Boulevard. Investigators say they are reviewing camera footage from security cameras in...
