David Ortiz will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend. That, at minimum, the Red Sox-centric world can look forward to. Ortiz will be celebrated in Cooperstown for being a capital-letter Star in a sport that needs more of them, but at the core, for bailing out the Red Sox time and time again. Twenty-three walkoff hits, including those three in the ’04 postseason that made him a legend before his 30th birthday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO