Heat Advisory issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Northwest Providence by NWS
weather.gov
2 days ago
Effective: 2022-07-21 04:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...
Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkshire; Essex; Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire; Middlesex; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MA . MASSACHUSETTS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKSHIRE ESSEX FRANKLIN HAMPDEN HAMPSHIRE MIDDLESEX WORCESTER
Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Providence SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS RI . RHODE ISLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE PROVIDENCE
Effective: 2022-07-24 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...For the first High Rip Current Risk, until 9 PM EDT this evening. For the second High Rip Current Risk, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-07-21 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Suffolk County in southeastern New York Northern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 153 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Manhasset, or over Great Neck, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Glen Cove around 205 PM EDT. Westbury around 210 PM EDT. Brookville around 215 PM EDT. Hicksville and Bayville around 220 PM EDT. Syosset and Oyster Bay around 225 PM EDT. Plainview around 230 PM EDT. Woodbury around 235 PM EDT. Melville and Cold Spring Harbor around 240 PM EDT. Huntington Station and Huntington around 245 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
