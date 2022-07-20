ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Fire Safe Council Says, ‘Wildfire Season is Here: Help Us Help You Prepare’

By Lisa Music
kymkemp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. Are you struggling to prepare your home and property to survive the impacts of wildfire? Do you need support to manage wildfire prone vegetation (hazardous fuels) around your home, along your access routes, or in strategic locations on your property?....

kymkemp.com

actionnewsnow.com

'Bridge Fire' burns near Douglas City in Trinity County

DOUGLAS CITY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is on the scene of a wildfire in Trinity County near Douglas City. The Bridge Fire was reported just before midnight Wednesday night. Firefighters accessed the fire from Union Hill Road and Steel Bridge Road off Highway 299. CAL FIRE said as of 3...
DOUGLAS CITY, CA
kymkemp.com

PG&E Outage Yesterday the Result of Enhanced Powerline Safety Setting

Almost 2000 PG&E customers experienced a power outage yesterday, July 21st for a few hours. During the power outage, we reached out to PG&E spokesperson, Deanna Contreras for information about the outage. Contreras responded to our request for information via email explaining the circumstances around the outage:. Just before 3:00...
GARBERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

California Controller Finds Failure to Reconcile Accounts & Record Journal Entries Hampers Reporting in Humboldt CO.

Press release from the California State Controller’s Office:. State Controller Betty T. Yee today published her team’s detailed review of Humboldt County’s internal financial controls, which found a backlog of journal entries and lack of bank reconciliations contributed to the county’s inability to complete timely financial reports — compounded by insufficient staffing, inadequate training, and a lack of updated policies and procedures.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Humboldt County can now dial 988

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- Humboldt County officials say they’re welcoming a new national suicide and mental health crisis hotline that went operational this week. With the goal of expanding mental health treatment people are able to call or text 898 — 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Humboldt County behavioral health also continues to operate […] The post Humboldt County can now dial 988 appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Responding to a Deceased Male Along Mattole Road

CHP personnel are providing traffic control just east of the Honeydew Store along the Mattole Road awaiting Humboldt County Sheriff’s Officers to arrive at the scene of a deceased male. Officer Clevenger, the CHP Public Information Officer, told us they received a call to assist around 6:47 a.m. for...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt Bay found to have highest sea level rise rate in California

EUREKA, Calif. — According to California's 4th Climate Change Assessment, Humboldt Bay has the highest sea level rise rate in California, surpassing both global and regional averages. This finding prompted Humboldt County to conduct a grand jury report regarding the local response to sea level rise, which the Eureka City Council reviewed during their weekly meeting this evening.
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver hospitalized in Shasta County rollover crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A driver was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Shasta County Thursday night. It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Highway 36 between Platina and Wildwood. This is about 35 miles west of Red Bluff. The CHP tells Action News Now that the driver in the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Purl: Welcome This Precious Gem into Your Home and Heart

Purl is a female Domestic Shorthair cat who is estimated to be around 2 years old. Are you able to give this precious gem a forever home?. Contact the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter for more information on Purl; Pet ID: A105575. Location : Humboldt County. Website : humboldtgov.org/377/Animal-Control-Division.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

While the Rest of the West Cooks, Coastal Humboldt is Forecast for Heavenly 70-Degree Weather Next Week

While much of the Western U.S. braces for next week’s heat wave, Humboldt will be as cool as a dip in Swimmers’ Delight, daddy-o. “Benign summer weather continues with robust coastal stratus and slightly above normal temperatures in the interior,” Eureka’s National Weather Service Office stated today. “Slight cooling is expected this weekend, with a bit more sun along the coast.”
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Winston Is Ready to Fly the Coop

Need a Rooster? Winston is looking for a new roost to rule. This male chicken has been at the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter since mid-May and is ready to fly the coop. Contact the shelter at (707) 840-9132 for more information. Pet ID: A105705.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
News Break
Politics
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week (Episode 253)

A wild officer-involved shooting and collision-ended chase in Eureka somehow resulted in no major injuries, drama ensued after a social media influencer filmed himself trying to help a Eureka panhandler, a spy camera was found in the women’s bathroom at the Fortuna Rodeo, a community garden sign in Arcata was vandalized in a way that appears to be hateful toward immigrants, a hurdle is approaching for the proposed economy-shaking fish farm in Samoa, accused racial-slurring assaulters are sought by Eureka police, the northern Arcata area Valley West is looking to get its first river-access park, Eureka export Mike Patton surprisingly revealed intimate mental health details to Rolling Stone, musician John Mayer donated $10K in support of local nature, Humboldt Last Week kiddo Audrey was the first Humboldt Crabs bat girl of the season, event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka City Council Approves Demolition of Broadway Dolos After Emotional Debate, and Also Discusses Waterfront Development Strategies

The Eureka City Council pondered the fate of the Broadway dolos during this week’s meeting. (Even though it sounds funny, “dolos” is actually singular. Dolosse are those wave-dissipating concrete structures piled out on the jetty.) The council was tasked with deciding whether the 42-ton dolos should be relocated from its existing location at the former Chamber of Commerce site to Coast Guard Park at the intersection of Broadway, Fairfield and Del Norte streets.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Marine Sergeant Ray DeSoto to be Honored at Arcata Ball Park

Press release from Scott Hammond’s State Farm Insurance:. Scott Hammond’s State Farm insurance company is honored each month to recognize a “Humboldt Hero” who served honorably in the United States Armed Forces and have also made a positive difference here in Humboldt County in their private lives. This month, we will be recognizing Marine Sergeant Ray DeSoto at the Arcata Ball Park at 888 F Street in [Arcata] at 6:30 p.m., right before the Crab’s baseball game begins. Get your tickets online and come join us!
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

1 New Hospitalization, 430 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period

Humboldt County Public Health reported today the hospitalization of a resident 80 or older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 303 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 127 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, July 12, and Tuesday, July 19. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 20,360. An additional 4,372 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Two-Vehicle Collison on 14th and L

Just after 12:30 p.m. on July 21st, scanner traffic indicates there is a two-vehicle traffic collision in Eureka near 14th and L streets has left one vehicle on its side and the other with major front-end damage. Both parties are reported to be uninjured and outside of their vehicles. The...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Rio Dell to Appoint Greg Allen as New Chief of Police

The City of Rio Dell is pleased to announce that Lt. Greg Allen has accepted an offer to serve as the Chief of Police for the Rio Dell Police Department. Allen has over 28 years of experience in Law Enforcement, having worked for the Humboldt State University Police Department (now Cal Poly Humboldt), California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Allen currently manages the Professional Standards Division at HCSO, supervises the Crisis Negotiations Team and also serves as an instructor and Recruit Training Officer for the Police Academy at College of the Redwoods.
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

More Details Emerge About the Officer Involved Shooting in Eureka

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team continues its investigation into a pursuit and officer involved...
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Rio Dell Names a New Police Chief

The city of Rio Dell announced today that Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Lt. Greg Allen will be the new chief of police, replacing Chief Jeff Conner, who is retiring. “I cannot think of anyone more qualified to lead the Rio Dell Police Department into the future,” Rio Dell City Manager Kyle Knopp said in a news release. “Lt. Allen is uniquely qualified to deal with the challenges of policing today. His resume speaks volumes but he also has a great personal story that has built a strong character with sympathy and understanding towards those who the police often interact with.”
RIO DELL, CA

Community Policy