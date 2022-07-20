ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Arcata Offers ‘Tips on How to Participate in Plastic Free July’

By Oliver Cory
kymkemp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Arcata encourages community members to participate in the worldwide initiative known as Plastic Free July®. When plastics and their byproducts pollute cities, oceans, and waterways, it causes health problems for us all. Most plastic waste in the United States is landfilled, downcycled, incinerated or exported to other countries,...

kymkemp.com

kymkemp.com

Rio Dell Chamber Seeking Parade Entrants for Wildwood Days

Press release from the Rio Dell Chamber of Commerce:. Wildwood Days, the annual community celebration in Rio Dell, is in its 51st year and will again feature a parade starting at noon on Saturday, August 5. The public is invited to participate. There will be prizes for best vehicle, best all-around, and best use of theme. The theme this year is a salute to first responders of all types – doctors and nurses, emergency medical technicians, police and fire fighters.
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

BLM Seeking Public Comments on Wild and Scenic River Eligibility Report

The Bureau of Land Management is welcoming public comments on a Wild and Scenic River Eligibility Report, which identifies segments of northwest California rivers and streams that might be eligible for inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. The BLM will use the eligibility report in developing the Northwest California Integrated Resource Management Plan (NCIP), a land use plan that will guide management of BLM public lands in northwest California for the next 20 years.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Purl: Welcome This Precious Gem into Your Home and Heart

Purl is a female Domestic Shorthair cat who is estimated to be around 2 years old. Are you able to give this precious gem a forever home?. Contact the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter for more information on Purl; Pet ID: A105575. Location : Humboldt County. Website : humboldtgov.org/377/Animal-Control-Division.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka City Council Approves Demolition of Broadway Dolos After Emotional Debate, and Also Discusses Waterfront Development Strategies

The Eureka City Council pondered the fate of the Broadway dolos during this week’s meeting. (Even though it sounds funny, “dolos” is actually singular. Dolosse are those wave-dissipating concrete structures piled out on the jetty.) The council was tasked with deciding whether the 42-ton dolos should be relocated from its existing location at the former Chamber of Commerce site to Coast Guard Park at the intersection of Broadway, Fairfield and Del Norte streets.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt Bay found to have highest sea level rise rate in California

EUREKA, Calif. — According to California's 4th Climate Change Assessment, Humboldt Bay has the highest sea level rise rate in California, surpassing both global and regional averages. This finding prompted Humboldt County to conduct a grand jury report regarding the local response to sea level rise, which the Eureka City Council reviewed during their weekly meeting this evening.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Winston Is Ready to Fly the Coop

Need a Rooster? Winston is looking for a new roost to rule. This male chicken has been at the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter since mid-May and is ready to fly the coop. Contact the shelter at (707) 840-9132 for more information. Pet ID: A105705.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

The Bureau of Land Management Wants Public Comment on Wild and Scenic River Eligibility

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management is welcoming public comments on a Wild and Scenic River Eligibility Report, which identifies segments of northwest California rivers and streams that might be eligible for inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. The BLM will use the eligibility report in developing the Northwest California Integrated Resource Management Plan (NCIP), a land use plan that will guide management of BLM public lands in northwest California for the next 20 years.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

'Bridge Fire' burns near Douglas City in Trinity County

DOUGLAS CITY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is on the scene of a wildfire in Trinity County near Douglas City. The Bridge Fire was reported just before midnight Wednesday night. Firefighters accessed the fire from Union Hill Road and Steel Bridge Road off Highway 299. CAL FIRE said as of 3...
DOUGLAS CITY, CA
kymkemp.com

Marine Sergeant Ray DeSoto to be Honored at Arcata Ball Park

Press release from Scott Hammond’s State Farm Insurance:. Scott Hammond’s State Farm insurance company is honored each month to recognize a “Humboldt Hero” who served honorably in the United States Armed Forces and have also made a positive difference here in Humboldt County in their private lives. This month, we will be recognizing Marine Sergeant Ray DeSoto at the Arcata Ball Park at 888 F Street in [Arcata] at 6:30 p.m., right before the Crab’s baseball game begins. Get your tickets online and come join us!
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week (Episode 253)

A wild officer-involved shooting and collision-ended chase in Eureka somehow resulted in no major injuries, drama ensued after a social media influencer filmed himself trying to help a Eureka panhandler, a spy camera was found in the women’s bathroom at the Fortuna Rodeo, a community garden sign in Arcata was vandalized in a way that appears to be hateful toward immigrants, a hurdle is approaching for the proposed economy-shaking fish farm in Samoa, accused racial-slurring assaulters are sought by Eureka police, the northern Arcata area Valley West is looking to get its first river-access park, Eureka export Mike Patton surprisingly revealed intimate mental health details to Rolling Stone, musician John Mayer donated $10K in support of local nature, Humboldt Last Week kiddo Audrey was the first Humboldt Crabs bat girl of the season, event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

1 New Hospitalization, 430 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period

Humboldt County Public Health reported today the hospitalization of a resident 80 or older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 303 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 127 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, July 12, and Tuesday, July 19. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 20,360. An additional 4,372 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Rio Dell to Appoint Greg Allen as New Chief of Police

The City of Rio Dell is pleased to announce that Lt. Greg Allen has accepted an offer to serve as the Chief of Police for the Rio Dell Police Department. Allen has over 28 years of experience in Law Enforcement, having worked for the Humboldt State University Police Department (now Cal Poly Humboldt), California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Allen currently manages the Professional Standards Division at HCSO, supervises the Crisis Negotiations Team and also serves as an instructor and Recruit Training Officer for the Police Academy at College of the Redwoods.
RIO DELL, CA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
kymkemp.com

Mural Artists Announced for the 2022 Eureka Street Art Festival

Press release from the Eureka Street Art Festival:. This August 1st – 6th, the Eureka Street Art Festival will be bringing 11 new murals to the Bridge District – from the 101 corridor on the north side of town to the waterfront. 2022 Mural Artists. This year we...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

PG&E Outage Yesterday the Result of Enhanced Powerline Safety Setting

Almost 2000 PG&E customers experienced a power outage yesterday, July 21st for a few hours. During the power outage, we reached out to PG&E spokesperson, Deanna Contreras for information about the outage. Contreras responded to our request for information via email explaining the circumstances around the outage:. Just before 3:00...
GARBERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Responding to a Deceased Male Along Mattole Road

CHP personnel are providing traffic control just east of the Honeydew Store along the Mattole Road awaiting Humboldt County Sheriff’s Officers to arrive at the scene of a deceased male. Officer Clevenger, the CHP Public Information Officer, told us they received a call to assist around 6:47 a.m. for...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Rio Dell Names a New Police Chief

The city of Rio Dell announced today that Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Lt. Greg Allen will be the new chief of police, replacing Chief Jeff Conner, who is retiring. “I cannot think of anyone more qualified to lead the Rio Dell Police Department into the future,” Rio Dell City Manager Kyle Knopp said in a news release. “Lt. Allen is uniquely qualified to deal with the challenges of policing today. His resume speaks volumes but he also has a great personal story that has built a strong character with sympathy and understanding towards those who the police often interact with.”
RIO DELL, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

HUMBOLDT GAS AVERAGE BELOW $6

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Skyrocketing gas prices have led to pain at the pump for many of us, but Humboldt’s average has been ticking down in recent days. Just within the past 24 hours — Humboldt County’s average cost for a gallon of gas has now dropped below six dollars a gallon.  That marks the […] The post HUMBOLDT GAS AVERAGE BELOW $6 appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Local Family’s Heartbreaking Loss Featured in the New York Times

Yesterday, July 19th, the New York Times published an article warning parents of the dangers of parechovirus titled, ‘We Were So Blindsided’: What New Parents Should Know About Parechovirus. The article comes just one week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a health alert to medical professionals warning of the rise in cases nationally since May.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Two-Vehicle Collison on 14th and L

Just after 12:30 p.m. on July 21st, scanner traffic indicates there is a two-vehicle traffic collision in Eureka near 14th and L streets has left one vehicle on its side and the other with major front-end damage. Both parties are reported to be uninjured and outside of their vehicles. The...
EUREKA, CA

