[UPDATE 9:13 a.m.] Sky High Hopes That Skylar Will Be Found

The city of Rio Dell announced today that Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Lt. Greg Allen will be the new chief of police, replacing Chief Jeff Conner, who is retiring. “I cannot think of anyone more qualified to lead the Rio Dell Police Department into the future,” Rio Dell City Manager Kyle Knopp said in a news release. “Lt. Allen is uniquely qualified to deal with the challenges of policing today. His resume speaks volumes but he also has a great personal story that has built a strong character with sympathy and understanding towards those who the police often interact with.”

RIO DELL, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO