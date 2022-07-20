ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

[UPDATE 9:13 a.m.] Sky High Hopes That Skylar Will Be Found

By Kym Kemp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis good-looking black and white Border Collie, Skylar, ran off from...

Big, Beautiful Bloodhound Last Seen After Hit by Car in Eureka

“My bloodhound escaped the car when he went to town with grandma,” a reader tells us. “He was hit by a car shortly before his last sighting and got up and took off running again.”. The reader is out of the area right now and not able to...
EUREKA, CA
Vandalism at Jardin Sanctuario in Arcata Prompts Show of Support

At the Sanctuary Garden in Arcata, known as El Jardin Santuario, Centro de Pueblo has rebounded with community support expressing love and solidarity for indigenous and immigrant community members after a vandal or vandals defaced the sign at the perimeter of the garden on the corner of 11th and F Street in Arcata on July 20.
ARCATA, CA
‘We Need All the Help We Can Get’: Hoopa Valley Tribe, Sheriff’s Office to Address Local Drug Abuse During Next Week’s Community Meeting

The following is a press release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Department:. Hoopa Valley Tribe to Host Community Meeting with Humboldt County Sheriff to Address Drug Epidemic. Working collaboratively with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, the Hoopa Valley Tribe is hosting a Community meeting with Sheriff William Honsal and...
HOOPA, CA
'Bridge Fire' burns near Douglas City in Trinity County

DOUGLAS CITY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is on the scene of a wildfire in Trinity County near Douglas City. The Bridge Fire was reported just before midnight Wednesday night. Firefighters accessed the fire from Union Hill Road and Steel Bridge Road off Highway 299. CAL FIRE said as of 3...
DOUGLAS CITY, CA
Arrested Suspects in Eureka Pursuit, Shooting Identified

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office released an update today on Wednesday night’s pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Eureka, identifying two suspects in the incident that saw shots fired at deputies and stating two of the deputies “involved in this incident have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.”
EUREKA, CA
Woman Hit by Spent Bullet During Pursuit in Eureka

A spent bullet hit a woman as she sat on the floor singing with her small son Wednesday evening in Eureka. Law enforcement was pursuing suspects fleeing in a vehicle along Vance Avenue when one of the shots fired went through a window, a wall, a painting, and then struck a woman sitting in her home–fortunately, she was uninjured.
EUREKA, CA
‘We Are Up’ Group Hosting Meet And Greet This Afternoon

We are excited to invite the community to visit We Are Up! You will have a chance to ask questions about the project, meet and get updates from our volunteers, and enjoy a walk around the beautiful property. Cat Koshkin and Patrick Cleary will be welcoming you with a bit...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Eureka High School Class of 1970 Reunion Committee Seeking Former Classmates

Press release from The Eureka High School Class of 1970 Reunion Committee:. contact information for the following classmates: Dona Leigh Anderson (Henzel), Kristie Kay Ansnes. Charles Norris Blasingame, Joyce Diana Brown, Barbara A. Carroll, Ronalda G. Clark, James A. Coldwell, Jack Allen Gillum (Cole), Anne Contreras, Carol Ann Crossman, Rachael Marie Curtis (Graybill), Robert Dusten Duncan, Cynthia Kay Guy (Reed), Debora L. Helderman, Lynn Marie Johnson, Kathy Ann Maxwell, Verna D. Moore, Gynean Murphy, Patrick A. Murphy, Delgadina Maria Palacios, Kathleen Lee Quiroz, Marc Franklin Ramirez, Ellen Marie Reed (Lewis), James Arthur Reed, Rebecca Rose Reed (Espipia), Alora Lisa Rusak, Suesen Rychlik (Phelps), Richard Stewart Smith, Ronald R. Weaver, Kelly C. Williams, Michael Bennett Williams, Linda Diane Wilson, and William R. Wiltfong.
EUREKA, CA
More Details Emerge About the Officer Involved Shooting in Eureka

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team continues its investigation into a pursuit and officer involved...
EUREKA, CA
PG&E Outage Yesterday the Result of Enhanced Powerline Safety Setting

Almost 2000 PG&E customers experienced a power outage yesterday, July 21st for a few hours. During the power outage, we reached out to PG&E spokesperson, Deanna Contreras for information about the outage. Contreras responded to our request for information via email explaining the circumstances around the outage:. Just before 3:00...
GARBERVILLE, CA
Food for People’s Offers Free Drive-thru Produce Distributions in Eureka and Fortuna

Food for People will host Free Drive-thru Produce distributions next week in Eureka and Fortuna to combat the rising prices of living. These free outdoor distributions will continue as the summer goes on to ensure that everyone in these difficult times can have access to the nutritious, seasonal produce, and pantry staples needed for good health.
EUREKA, CA
California Controller Finds Failure to Reconcile Accounts & Record Journal Entries Hampers Reporting in Humboldt CO.

Press release from the California State Controller’s Office:. State Controller Betty T. Yee today published her team’s detailed review of Humboldt County’s internal financial controls, which found a backlog of journal entries and lack of bank reconciliations contributed to the county’s inability to complete timely financial reports — compounded by insufficient staffing, inadequate training, and a lack of updated policies and procedures.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Stolen Cypress trees from property in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- A man in Eureka is upset after thieves stole cypress trees from his property after a recent neighborhood party. Paul Welsand says the grown cypress trees were part of the landscaping for the property he owns at cottage and highland street in Eureka he reported the theft to police. He says the […] The post Stolen Cypress trees from property in Eureka appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
State Controller: Investigation Found Short Staffing, Lack of Training, Contributed to Delinquent Financial Filings

The California State Controller issued its long-awaited report from its months-long investigation into Humboldt County's highly publicized fiscal accounting and reporting problems this morning. The report spans 23 pages, including responses from the county Auditor-Controller's Office and the County Administrative Office. A press release from the SCO identifies some key...
North Coast Journal

Rio Dell Names a New Police Chief

The city of Rio Dell announced today that Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Lt. Greg Allen will be the new chief of police, replacing Chief Jeff Conner, who is retiring. “I cannot think of anyone more qualified to lead the Rio Dell Police Department into the future,” Rio Dell City Manager Kyle Knopp said in a news release. “Lt. Allen is uniquely qualified to deal with the challenges of policing today. His resume speaks volumes but he also has a great personal story that has built a strong character with sympathy and understanding towards those who the police often interact with.”
RIO DELL, CA
Quake, July 19

A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, July 18. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA

