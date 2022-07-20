ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Matt Birk under spotlight for comments on abortion, women, and rape

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
Adam Uren

Matt Birk, the running mate and lieutenant governor candidate for Republican governor hopeful Scott Jensen, is under the spotlight for a series of remarks he made about abortion, rape, and the role of women on the day that the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

Video shared by liberal media outlet the Heartland Signal on social media shows Birk speaking to the National Right to Life Council in Georgia on June 24, with his comments drawing major rebuke this week from Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan, Jensen's and Birk's Democratic opponents this November.

Among the comments made by Birk was one in which he links abortions to a "culture" in which women – among other things – pursue careers.

"Our culture loudly but also stealthily promotes abortion. They’re telling women they should look a certain way. They should have careers, all these things," he said.

As well as comparing the effort to ban abortions to the movement to overturn slavery, he goes on to discuss abortions resulting from rape, accusing Democrats of "playing the rape card" when discussing abortion care, and confirms he doesn't believe there should be an exception in abortion bans for rape.

"Rape is obviously a horrible thing. But an abortion is not going to heal the wounds of that. Two wrongs, it’s not going to make it right ... One of the arguments that I saw probably 20 times online today was about rape. And you know, obviously, they always want to go to the rape card," he said.

These comments were made before instances seen in the wake of Roe vs. Wade being overturned of people – including in one notable case a 10-year-old child – struggling to access abortion care in their states following rape.

Jensen has confirmed during his campaign that he would back the overturning of Minnesota's abortion protections should he beat Walz in November, with Republicans also likely to seek banning or restricting abortion should they win control of Minnesota's Legislature.

Jensen has previously stated that he would not approve an exception for rape or incest in any abortion ban, unless the life of the pregnant party was at risk. He has since tried to backtrack on this, suggesting that mental health impact on the individual could also be considered as putting their life at risk.

On Tuesday, Walz and Flanagan held a press conference along with a number of sexual assault survivors, during which Flanagan said she is likely to be "a broken record on this for the next several months."

"But it is what is required of me as a mother and as someone who is responsible for protecting the health and safety of Minnesotans,” she added.

"These disturbing remarks are disrespectful toward survivors and the policy is even worse. The Jensen-Birk abortion ban would force survivors to live the lives their rapists chose for them rather than ones they wanted for themselves,” she added.

In response, the Jensen and Birk campaign accused Walz and Flanagan of being a "single-issue campaign" while ignoring other major issues facing Minnesotans.

Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Anti-abortion GOP candidate lashes out at people who think women “should have careers”

In the days and weeks since the lopsidedly conservative Supreme Court nullified the federal right to reproductive health care, the state of Minnesota has quickly become a crucial nexus of abortion access for pregnant people across the Midwest thanks to its constitutionally enshrined guarantee of reproductive rights. Predictably, if depressingly, the fight to preserve this legally protected measure of bodily autonomy has become one of the — if not the — main issue in state’s upcoming gubernatorial race, where the GOP-endorsed candidate Scott Jensen and his running mate, former NFL star Matt Birk, have made their desire to control what pregnant people do with their bodies one of the centerpieces of their campaign.
MINNESOTA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Prominent Anti-Abortion Lawyer: 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Would Benefit From Giving Birth

Jim Bopp, the general counsel for the anti-abortion group National Right to Life, believes that the 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion should have had to carry the baby to term. Many conservatives claims the story was a hoax until the alleged rapist was arrested on Tuesday. Bopp, who crafted model legislation for states to adopt when Roe was overturned, told Politico that such legislation doesn’t allow rape victims to get abortions. “She would have had the baby, and as many women who have had babies as a result of rape, we would hope that she would understand the reason and ultimately the benefit of having the child,” he said. Bopp’s model legislation notes that some states may need to carve out exceptions for rape or incest which Bopp said described as “a pro-life position, but it’s not our ideal position.”
INDIANA STATE
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Person
Tim Walz
Mother Jones

“Women Are Going to Die”: A Late Abortion Doctor on the Dangers of Post-Roe America

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. Abortions that occur after 21 weeks gestation account are vanishingly rare, accounting for about 1 percent of all abortions nationwide. The doctors who perform abortions later in pregnancy are even rarer: The 2013 documentary After Tiller cited just four doctors in the United States who performed abortions in the third trimester.
BOULDER, CO
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Rape#Abortion#Legislature#Health And Safety#Politics State#Violent Crime#Republican#The Supreme Court#The Heartland Signal#Democratic#Democrats
Tampa Bay Times

3 years of abortion trends in America, state by state

A recent survey from the Guttmacher Institute documented an 8% rise in the number of abortions performed in the U.S. from 2017 to 2020, reversing what had been a nearly three-decade decline in women opting to terminate their pregnancies. But a closer look at the findings, drawn from a comprehensive...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

How conservative media weaponized a story about a 10-year-old and abortion

In a matter of days, a case described in a news story in Indiana turned into a national flashpoint in the culture wars. An Indy Star story included the case of a pregnant 10-year-old who traveled out of state for an abortion after she was sexually assaulted. The support for the report was the doctor who performed the procedure, quoted by name. The story quickly caught on in national media as an example of the need for accessible abortion care — and was just as quickly seized on by conservative media and Republican politicians who said the doctor’s words were not enough proof, questioning whether the story was even true, and that it was another example of agenda-driven coverage from mainstream news outlets.
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

The “Abortion Pill” Is Used for So Much More Than Abortions

Sarah Gutman is an OB-GYN and complex family planning specialist in Philadelphia. Every week, she prescribes misoprostol and mifepristone. Sometimes she gives them to patients to manage a miscarriage or postpartum hemorrhage. Sometimes, they are not for pregnancy care at all: Misoprostol can prepare patients for a hysteroscopy, IUD insertion, or endometrial biopsy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Kentucky judge extends block of state's abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge granted an injunction on Friday that prevents the state’s near-total ban on abortions from taking effect, meaning the state’s two clinics can continue providing abortions, for now. Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry’s ruling says there is “a substantial likelihood” that Kentucky’s new abortion law violates “the rights to privacy and self-determination” protected by Kentucky’s constitution. The injunction issued in Louisville allows the state’s only two clinics to continue providing abortions while the case is litigated. Kentucky’s trigger law was meant to ban abortions as soon as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but Perry issued a restraining order in June blocking the ban. His ruling means that of the 13 states with trigger bans, five are in effect.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

