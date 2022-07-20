ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Local Family’s Heartbreaking Loss Featured in the New York Times

By Lisa Music
kymkemp.com
 2 days ago

Yesterday, July 19th, the New York Times published an article warning parents of the dangers of parechovirus titled, ‘We Were So Blindsided’: What New Parents Should Know About Parechovirus. The article comes just one week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a health alert to medical professionals...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

kymkemp.com

Marine Sergeant Ray DeSoto to be Honored at Arcata Ball Park

Press release from Scott Hammond’s State Farm Insurance:. Scott Hammond’s State Farm insurance company is honored each month to recognize a “Humboldt Hero” who served honorably in the United States Armed Forces and have also made a positive difference here in Humboldt County in their private lives. This month, we will be recognizing Marine Sergeant Ray DeSoto at the Arcata Ball Park at 888 F Street in [Arcata] at 6:30 p.m., right before the Crab’s baseball game begins. Get your tickets online and come join us!
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kiem-tv.com

Humboldt County can now dial 988

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- Humboldt County officials say they’re welcoming a new national suicide and mental health crisis hotline that went operational this week. With the goal of expanding mental health treatment people are able to call or text 898 — 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Humboldt...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Winston Is Ready to Fly the Coop

Need a Rooster? Winston is looking for a new roost to rule. This male chicken has been at the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter since mid-May and is ready to fly the coop. Contact the shelter at (707) 840-9132 for more information. Pet ID: A105705.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week (Episode 253)

A wild officer-involved shooting and collision-ended chase in Eureka somehow resulted in no major injuries, drama ensued after a social media influencer filmed himself trying to help a Eureka panhandler, a spy camera was found in the women’s bathroom at the Fortuna Rodeo, a community garden sign in Arcata was vandalized in a way that appears to be hateful toward immigrants, a hurdle is approaching for the proposed economy-shaking fish farm in Samoa, accused racial-slurring assaulters are sought by Eureka police, the northern Arcata area Valley West is looking to get its first river-access park, Eureka export Mike Patton surprisingly revealed intimate mental health details to Rolling Stone, musician John Mayer donated $10K in support of local nature, Humboldt Last Week kiddo Audrey was the first Humboldt Crabs bat girl of the season, event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Mural Artists Announced for the 2022 Eureka Street Art Festival

Press release from the Eureka Street Art Festival:. This August 1st – 6th, the Eureka Street Art Festival will be bringing 11 new murals to the Bridge District – from the 101 corridor on the north side of town to the waterfront. 2022 Mural Artists. This year we...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Long Beach Dub All-Stars with Checkered Past Performing at the Mateel on July 30th

Southern California reggae/ska/punk band Long Beach Dub All-Stars have led the evolution of West Coast Reggae. Returning Saturday July 30th to Humboldt after headlining Summer Arts 2019 to the Mateel Community Center, 59 Rusk Lane in Redway. Local ska/reggae band Checkered Past will open up the evening. Tickets are on sale now for $25 through Eventbrite and locally at Redway Liquors. Tickets are $30 at the door. Dinner and Doors are at 7pm. Free entry for kids 12 and under. Bar serving those 21 and over. More information at Mateel.org.
LONG BEACH, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Responding to a Deceased Male Along Mattole Road

CHP personnel are providing traffic control just east of the Honeydew Store along the Mattole Road awaiting Humboldt County Sheriff’s Officers to arrive at the scene of a deceased male. Officer Clevenger, the CHP Public Information Officer, told us they received a call to assist around 6:47 a.m. for...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Woman Hit by Spent Bullet During Pursuit in Eureka

A spent bullet hit a woman as she sat on the floor singing with her small son Wednesday evening in Eureka. Law enforcement was pursuing suspects fleeing in a vehicle along Vance Avenue when one of the shots fired went through a window, a wall, a painting, and then struck a woman sitting in her home–fortunately, she was uninjured.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Alvvays Performing at the Arcata Theatre Lounge on October 24th

Alvvays never intended to take five years to finish their third album, the nervy joyride that is the compulsively lovable Blue Rev. In fact, the band began writing and cutting its first bits soon after releasing 2017’s Antisocialites, that stunning sophomore record that confirmed the Toronto quintet’s status atop a new generation of winning and whip-smart indie rock.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Rio Dell to Appoint Greg Allen as New Chief of Police

The City of Rio Dell is pleased to announce that Lt. Greg Allen has accepted an offer to serve as the Chief of Police for the Rio Dell Police Department. Allen has over 28 years of experience in Law Enforcement, having worked for the Humboldt State University Police Department (now Cal Poly Humboldt), California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Allen currently manages the Professional Standards Division at HCSO, supervises the Crisis Negotiations Team and also serves as an instructor and Recruit Training Officer for the Police Academy at College of the Redwoods.
RIO DELL, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, July 19

A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, July 18. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

While the Rest of the West Cooks, Coastal Humboldt is Forecast for Heavenly 70-Degree Weather Next Week

While much of the Western U.S. braces for next week’s heat wave, Humboldt will be as cool as a dip in Swimmers’ Delight, daddy-o. “Benign summer weather continues with robust coastal stratus and slightly above normal temperatures in the interior,” Eureka’s National Weather Service Office stated today. “Slight cooling is expected this weekend, with a bit more sun along the coast.”
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Robert Eugene Sprague, 1956-2022

Robert (Bob) was born in Arcata on May 28, 1956 at Trinity Hospital to LaVern Sr. and Grace Donna (Kern) Sprague. He was raised in Arcata with his three sisters and three brothers. Bob attended local school and attended Arcata High School. He played little league baseball in Arcata as well as softball with his three brothers on the Beaver Lumber Softball Team. Bob also served in the U.S. Army.
ARCATA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

'Bridge Fire' burns near Douglas City in Trinity County

DOUGLAS CITY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is on the scene of a wildfire in Trinity County near Douglas City. The Bridge Fire was reported just before midnight Wednesday night. Firefighters accessed the fire from Union Hill Road and Steel Bridge Road off Highway 299. CAL FIRE said as of 3...
DOUGLAS CITY, CA

