“Yellowstone” is the biggest show on television right now, with a grip on America that rivals anything I’ve ever seen. The word Yellowstone is on everyone’s lips since season 4 ended in January. We’re gearing up for season 5, featuring drama and excitement we haven’t even been able to fathom yet. So, it’s only right that I dig into my roots of making playlists for TV shows (looking at you, “Teen Wolf”) and put together a thoroughly listenable playlist for “Yellowstone” to get us ready for the next season.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO