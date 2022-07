We haven't heard much from Jacquees lately and that may be because he's been hard at work on his next record. It's been three years since we received his last project, King of R&B, and according to the singer, he's returning with a record packed with heavy hitters that are poised to take over the R&B scene. He's already collaborated with the likes of Trey Songz, Dreezy, Dej Loaf, Future, 2 Chainz, Dave East, and many more, and in an interview with Rap-Up, he explained what his fans can expect this time around.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO