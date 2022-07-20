Inmate dies in Buckeye prison

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Matthew Groves, 26, was shot and killed near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road four years ago. So far, nobody has been convicted in this murder case. Groves’ family traveled from California to be in Phoenix Thursday to hold a vigil. Grover’s mother, Katherine Kirkconnell, says the family has been heartbroken since the shooting, but they are also angry whoever killed her son hasn’t been held accountable. “Besides the horrible experience of knowing you are not going to see him ever again is that you are helpless in finding the person that is responsible for taking his life,” Kirkconnell said. “I don’t think any of us can move on with our lives; we are at such a hold. We can’t get past it.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO